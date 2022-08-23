Yep, Ellen DeGeneres is YOUR favorite Emmys host of this century [POLL RESULTS]

Hey, Kenan Thompson: Before you step foot on the Emmys stage this year you may want to take a look back at Ellen DeGeneres‘ two times hosting the ceremony in 2001 and 2005. Why? Because she just topped our readers’ list as their favorite Emmys host of this century. See the complete poll results below.

The talk show queen is one of just two women to serve as solo ringleader of TV’s biggest night throughout the past two decades, the other being Jane Lynch in 2011. DeGeneres’ inaugural gig was quite memorable (watch above), as it was postponed twice due to the 9/11 attacks and then the war in Afghanistan. She struck the perfect tone throughout the evening when it finally aired on November 4, 2001, with one of her iconic lines being, “What would bug the Taliban more than seeing a gay woman in a suit surrounded by Jews?”

The second time DeGeneres took the stage was September 18, 2005, three weeks after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast of the United States. Once again, the host proved to be the perfect choice when dealing with such tragic real-life issues. (That 2005 ceremony is perhaps best remembered for its infamous “Emmy Idol” musical moment of Donald Trump and Megan Mullally singing the “Green Acres” theme — so awkward.)

NBC recently tapped Thompson to serve as Emmys host for the first time in his career, after starring on “Saturday Night Live” for 19 years (and counting). The last time the peacock network aired the ceremony in 2018, they went with “SNL” Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost as co-hosts.

Usually when choosing the Emmy emcee, networks choose from their own roster of late night talk show hosts, with recent examples being Conan O’Brien (2006 and 2002), Jimmy Fallon (2010), Seth Meyers (2014), Stephen Colbert (2017) and Jimmy Kimmel (2020, 2016 and 2012). It’s often in their contracts to have the first right of refusal to serve as Emmy host when the ceremony rotates back to their network.

Here are the complete poll results for who our readers chose as the best Emmys host since the year 2000:

15% — Ellen DeGeneres

14% — Conan O’Brien

14% — Jimmy Kimmel

13% — Andy Samberg

8% — Jimmy Fallon

7% — Jane Lynch

7% — Neil Patrick Harris

6% — Garry Shandling

Less than 5% — Stephen Colbert, Michael Che & Colin Jost, Seth Meyers, Cedric the Entertainer, 5 reality TV hosts, Ryan Seacrest

