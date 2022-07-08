‘Elvis’ should bring Baz Luhrmann back to the Oscars

Baz Luhrmann’s sixth feature film, “Elvis,” has been out for a few weeks now, and it hasn’t been doing bad in terms of the domestic box office, where it’s already surpassed most of Luhrmann’s movies, other than 2013’s “The Great Gatsby.” With the caveat that we have only just crossed the midway point of the year, it still seems like a good time to look at the “Elvis” Oscars potential.

Let’s start with Luhrmann himself, because believe it or not, the Australian visionary has only been nominated for a single Oscar, for producing his 2001 masterpiece “Moulin Rouge!” That’s Luhrmann’s most successful movie with the academy, receiving eight Oscar nominations and winning two for Luhrmann’s wife Catherine Martin‘s costumes and production design, but it also went on to inspire a Broadway musical which won 10 Tony Awards 20 years after the original movie’s success.

What’s shocking is that his impeccable direction for “Moulin Rouge!” and 2013’s “The Great Gatsby” didn’t get him nominated, although his wife ended up winning two Oscars for “Gatsby” as well – also for her costumes and production design. She performed both those duties on “Elvis” as well, confirming what an important part she plays in bringing Luhrmann’s vision to life.

We’ll get back to why Luhrmann deserves to be nominated by the directors branch of the Academy for “Elvis,” but let’s talk about Austin Butler, the soon-to-be-30-year-old actor who has blown everyone away with his portrayal of the legendary Elvis Presley. Butler isn’t just doing an Elvis impression, though. He displays the type of charisma and energy in his many performance scenes that make you feel as if you have a rare opportunity to see Presley himself performing live, and that’s a huge part of why “Elvis” has found so many fans. He also brings out all the emotions Presley must have felt after the death of his mother and while dealing with his drug addiction later in life.

The movie is just as much about Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s controversial career-long manager, who helped the rock ‘n’ roller pave his way from obscurity to fame, but who also notoriously stole money from Presley and kept him from touring the world, which would have made him an even bigger star. Some have taken issue with Hanks’s portrayal of Parker, particularly his accent, but in some ways “Elvis” is more from Parker’s point-of-view than it is from Presley’s.

It’s impossible to talk about Hanks’ role in the movie without talking about the hair and makeup needed to make him look older and heavier than anything we’ve seen from the veteran two-time Oscar winner. Hair and makeup bring so much to all of the characters, including Elvis’s mother and father played by Helen Thomson and Richard Roxburgh, and there are also those beehives. So many beehives.

There’s a lot more great acting from the rest of Luhrmann’s cast, but the only other actor who might slip into the Oscar nominations is Olivia DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley and has quite a few emotional scenes with Butler. DeJonge is a fairly new actor, who also stars on HBO’s “The Staircase” this year, but her performance as Priscilla is quite head-turning.

Let’s get back to Martin, because her indelible work is on display in every frame of Luhrmann’s film with her production design role shared with Karen Murphy. She recreates amazing locations, such as Beale Street in Memphis, the Graceland mansion, and Las Vegas, where the last third of the movie takes place. When you watch the movie with all its Americana, you might be stunned by the fact that it was filmed completely in Australia. That means that Martin and her team had to build a lot of these things anew with Tom Wood’s visual effects team filling in the blanks, particularly in recreating ‘70s Vegas.

Just as important are Martin’s costume designs, which include Elvis’s legendary looks from throughout his career, including the famous jumpsuits, of which we see many, particularly in a montage of Elvis’ US tour after first performing in Vegas.

Sadly, Luhrmann’s “Australia” cinematographer Mandy Walker hasn’t received much love outside Australia (the continent), but her work on “Elvis” generates a lot of the film’s energy with her camera darting in and out of windows, keeping the film moving.

Another craft that’s essential to creating “Elvis’s” distinctive and kinetic pacing is the film editing by Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, both reuniting with Luhrmann from “Great Gatsby.” There are many sequences in “Elvis” that are driven by the editing, including the first time the Colonel witnesses Elvis perform and a number of other impactful musical performances. Similarly, sound is a key category for “Elvis” since we’ve seen many musicals nominated there, including “Moulin Rouge!,” for incorporating the music into the overall soundscape.

Looking at such great crafts work by the people bringing Luhrmann’s vision of Elvis Presley to life makes you wonder why Luhrmann himself wouldn’t receive an Oscar nomination for being the visionary who brought them all together, but as we’ve seen, that kind of thing happens all the time (just look at Denis Villeneuve‘s Best Director snub for “Dune”). Luhrmann’s screenplay also deserves consideration at the Oscars, especially since the story of Elvis Presley must have been difficult to get down to a reasonable length, as Luhrmann did with his his co-writers Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner.

Although Oscar nominations won’t be announced until next January, there’s a good chance that we’ll be seeing a lot of love for “Elvis” over the next few months, since it’s a movie that has such great work on display from everyone involved.

Best bets for Oscar nominations: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Makeup and Hairstyling, Costume Design, Production Design

Possibilities: Director, Film Editing, Sound

Long shots: Picture, Original Screenplay, Olivia DeJonge, Cinematography

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?