‘Elvis’ reviews out of Cannes range from ‘How Great Thou Art’ to ‘I Feel So Bad’

Baz Luhrmann has critics “all shook up” after the Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Elvis,” his first feature film since 2013’s “The Great Gatsby.” As befits a director who makes bold artistic choices, reactions to this one are sparking a little more conversation.

The Australian writer-director, whose “Moulin Rouge!” was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar in 2002, did nothing to reel in his signature bombast in telling the cradle-to-grave tale of The Man From Tupelo. The Hollywood Reporter’s positive review opened with an understanding that not everyone will take to Luhrmann’s “brash, glitter-bomb maximalism,” that “leaves you dizzy with its frenetic blast of scorching color, split-screen, retro graphics and more edits per scene than a human eye can count.” But those who can take it (maybe two Advil with that medium popcorn?) will find “a movie that exults in moments of high melodrama as much as in theatrical artifice and vigorously entertaining performance.”

Variety, positive with some reservations, wrote that capturing the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll is an unenviable challenge for any actor or director, so understands why Luhrmann “isn’t interested in directing a conventional biography of Elvis.” The notice continues, however, that lead actor Austin Butler is a bit of a disappointment, commenting that he “doesn’t quite summon Elvis’s inner aura of hound-dog majesty,” and compares him to yet another in 50-years-worth of Elvis impersonators.

Screen Daily seemed flummoxed that the movie is told through Col. Tom Parker’s perspective, calling Tom Hanks’s performance under tons of makeup “only intermittently rewarding.” But some of Luhrmann’s creative choices seem to have landed, like “the film car[ing] not a whit about Presley purists who will be annoyed that The King’s songs are sometimes cross-pollinated with hip-hop textures.”

Entertainment Weekly not only dug the central premise of Col. Parker’s circus but felt the film better articulated Presley’s difficult relationship with the appropriation of Black music than even most documentaries. “Of the many biopics to enshrine the King (and “Elvis” eclipses them all), none has featured a triple split-screen montage charting the performance of a single song back to its blues-shack roots,” the magazine wrote.

Less impressed was Vanity Fair, which praised Butler for doing the best he could with an impossible task, but ended up battling his own director’s instincts. “Luhrmann works so hard to drown him out,” the magazine wrote about the “toweringly noisy and ceaselessly moving” film.

And Indiewire’s review was essentially a pan, calling the movie “utterly deranged” and in which “it’s hard to find even ironic enjoyment in something this high on its own supply.”

More important than any outlet collected here, of course, are the opinions of people who actually knew Elvis. Priscilla Presley has already weighed in that she and Memphis Mafia member Jerry Schilling turned to one another mid-screening to exclaim “wow!” and Lisa Marie Presley declared that if Austin Butler doesn’t win the Academy Award she will eat her own foot.

“Elvis” is out on June 24.

