Box office: Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ ties ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ for first place, while 2 movies hit major milestones

The last weekend of June ended the second month of summer with a terrific showing with four movies making $20 million or more, the first time this has happened in a very, very long time. Usually in summer, we get one or two major releases each weekend, driving down previous box office champs. June offered so many major releases, so a weekend with two relatively smaller movies could still do well against the juggernauts. It’s a nice change from earlier this year when a huge blockbuster would immediately be followed by one or two dud weekends.

Baz Lurhmann’s musical biopic “Elvis,” his follow-up to the 2013 hit “The Great Gatsby” and only the Australian filmmaker’s sixth feature film, was released into 3,906 theaters on Friday with previews on Wednesday and Thursday night. Those previews took in $3.6 million which were merged into the movie’s $12.7 million Friday gross, and Sunday estimates from Warner Bros. had it making $30.5 million for the weekend.

SEE Grab the popcorn and sound off in our movie forums

Starring Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, “Elvis” had been receiving mixed positive reviews since it debuted at Cannes in May. It ended up with a 78% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes from critics with an audience rating of 94% and CinemaScore of “A-.” Both normally would signify decent legs, but especially over the 4th of July weekend ahead since it seemingly has very little competition for adult audiences.

Except that…

In an extremely rare situation, “Elvis” TIED with Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” for first place, as the latter crossed the $500 million mark this weekend, only the 17th movie to do so ever. According to estimates, “Maverick” also made $30.5 million, down just 32% from last weekend, and its $521.7 million domestic gross puts it in line to become the highest-grossing movie of the year. “Maverick” also became the first movie of 2022 to cross the billion mark worldwide, which puts it ahead of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which has yet to crack a billion.

Since the two movies making $30.5 million is based on Sunday morning estimates, there’s a good chance we’ll have to wait until sometime Monday to find out which movie is the true winner of the weekend. Such suspense!

Dropping to third place, “Jurassic World: Dominion” crossed the $300 million in its third weekend with 26.4 million, down 55% from last weekend. Still too early to see if it might match its predecessor, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s” $400 million. Even so, it’s passed $700 million globally with another $43 million overseas, so it will be seen as a win for Universal.

SEE Box office: All time domestic top-grossing movies

The other wide release (also from Universal) was Scott Derrickson’s horror film “The Black Phone” starring Ethan Hawke, which over-performed from expectations, opening with $23.4 million in 3,150 theaters to take fourth place. The horror film received a “B+” from CinemaScore, which isn’t great, but it’s better than so many other horror movies over the past few years. It also had a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes for a while, but then it settled into 84% Fresh, which is still very good.

“The Black Phone’s” opening is on par with last summer’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” which opened with a similar amount ($24.1 million) and grossed $65.3 domestically. (That also was released onto HBO Max at the same time as its theatrical release.) “The Black Phone” made another $12.5 million internationally, so its global total of $36 million is already double its production budget.

“Lightyear” took a massive tumble in its second weekend, just a very bad and quite uncharacteristic showing for a Pixar movie, because no previous movie from the animation house has had a 65% drop from its opening weekend. It ended up falling to fifth place with $17.7 million, just another slap in the face for the once mighty Mouse House after “Lightyear” opened in second place last weekend. For comparison, both “Cars 2” in 2011 and “Cars 3” in 2017 had major drops – 60% and 55%, respectively – but neither fell as hard as “Lightyear” did. The “Toy Story” prequel made another $19.3 million overseas, but its $152 million global total isn’t impressive.

Gold Derby’s box office prediction game was thrown for a loop by “Lightyear” having such a drastic drop to fifth place. Only five players picked that, while only eight players had “The Black Phone” opening in fourth place. (All four other movies were selected by various players to take fourth place.) Of course, we also still don’t have a definitive #1, but if “Maverick” beats “Elvis,” only 19 players had that scenario happening.

Also of interest is that A24 released Dean Fleischer-Camp and Jenny Slate‘s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On into six theaters in New York and L.A. on Friday. The partially-animatd PG movie has been finding fans since its Telluride debut in 2021, and it ended up making $169,000 over the weekend, a terrific $28,167 per theater, second only to A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once back in March. This might not be enough to get it into the top ten this weekend, but the popular movie is going to be expanding and eventually going to have a nationwide release on July 15.

On Friday, Universal’s animated sequel, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” kicks off the month of July, so look for our monthly preview and next week’s weekend preview later this week.