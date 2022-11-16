‘Emancipation’ trailer: Will Smith stars in Antoine Fuqua’s harrowing historical drama [Watch]

One day after filmmaker Antoine Fuqua and star and producer Will Smith participated in an extended interview with Vanity Fair about their new film “Emancipation,” Apple released the full-length trailer for the upcoming historical drama.

The film, according to the studio, tells “the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith, and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of ‘Whipped Peter,’ taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as ‘The Scourged Back’ which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.”

In the aforementioned interview with Vanity Fair, Fuqua said he wasn’t “out looking for a slave movie” and never considered the project a slavery drama despite its subject matter. “I wrote ‘sacred motivation’ on the top of my script, because it was something more spiritual for me and for Will,” he recalled. “It was a story about triumph. I used to sit with Will and the writer and we’d go through the script with the producers and everyone. I remember saying, ‘Let’s take out anything that says Peter’s afraid.’ What fear? Fear of man? What can man do to you? They’ve already treated you like an animal—less than an animal. Living as a slave is death. What he had was, he was free in the mind. His body was a slave, [but] his mind was free. His heart was free. His spirit was free. He was free to love. He was free to be unselfish, to help other people. He was free to inspire.”

Under normal circumstances, “Emancipation” would be considered a top awards contender across the board, particularly for Smith in Best Actor – and especially after he won Best Actor at this year’s ceremony. But that’s not the case now: in the moments before he was announced as Best Actor winner for “King Richard,” Smith infamously objected to a joke Chris Rock made on the Oscars stage about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. The actor shouted at Rock from the audience and then walked up to the stage and slapped him. The incident made huge global headlines and resulted in Smith stepping down from the academy. In response, the academy later voted to punish Smith by banning him from academy events – including the Oscars ceremony – for 10 years.

Smith has since apologized for his actions, and while he declined to speak about the event while emailing Vanity Fair, Fuqua did provide some commentary. “I have nothing but amazing things to say about Will Smith, really genuinely. You can ask anybody that worked on the movie, they’ll tell you the same. Nicest person I’ve ever met in my life,” the director said. “Chris Rock—I know Chris—Chris is a good guy too. I’ve spent time with Chris, and I think it’s an unfortunate event and I hope we can move forward and get past it.”

He added, “But you’ve got to remember, Will did a movie. The movie was supposed to end in October, but we didn’t finish that movie until January because of a hurricane, the heat, COVID, a tornado, and 12 other things. It was just crazy, really. It’s really hard to release a character who’s been brutalized and called the N-word every day—constantly, every day—and still be the nicest person in the world. That, I know. So no excuses for anyone or anything, but I can say that he’s a good man and I hope that people can forgive him and that we can move forward. I hope Chris and Will find a way to sit together publicly, privately, whatever, and make amends. I think it would be an incredible statement.”

Apple will release “Emancipation” in theaters on December 2 before it comes to the streaming platform on December 9. Watch the trailer below.

