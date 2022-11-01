Emma Slater, self-proclaimed ‘massive boo-er,’ explains why she booed Carrie Ann Inaba on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars'” Halloween Night scared up some fun routines, but one moment was more awkward than anything else. As Carrie Ann Inaba delivered her critique of Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki‘s paso doble, she stopped herself and said, “I hear a little boo. Is that Emma [Slater]? Why do I feel like that’s Emma? Emma, I know it’s you! It’s OK, I love you.” She then jokingly threatened, “Have you danced yet? No, just kidding,” eliciting “ooohs” from the audience and leading Guadagnino to ask, “What is happening here?”

Good question. It was, in fact, Slater who was booing, and this is something she apparently does all the time. “I’m a massive cheerer, but I’m a massive boo-er as well because it’s TV and that’s the name of the game,” Slater told Parade after Monday’s show. “I like to support my friends and my colleagues when they’re getting some remarks, so I very lightly booed, but she definitely called me out on it. I was like, ‘I’m so sorry.’ I was very sorry about that, but it’s the protective side of me.”

The Season 24 champ did not specify with what she took umbrage, but after noting Guadagnino’s heart, Inaba said the choreography was “too blocky” and tasked Iwasaki, a first-time pro, with creating more moves with momentum. The couple earned a 30, the lowest score of the night.

“I will really scream and support,” Slater continued. “If there’s one person slightly more loud than everyone else, that’s probably me. And so, on Tuesdays, my voice is completely gone. I, unfortunately, I have that side of me. So, sorry, Carrie Ann, but I respect the hell out of her. She’s amazing and I’m in love with the person she is. I think she’s just a really awesome person, so it’s not [meant to be] disrespectful to her at all.”

And there are definitely no hard feelings from Inaba. She later awarded Slater and Trevor Donovan a 10 for their contemporary routine, bringing the pair’s total to 39, their highest score yet.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

