Emmy nominee profile: Colman Domingo (‘Euphoria’) would be 2nd gay Black acting champ

In 2019, Billy Porter made history as the first openly gay Black man to win a Primetime Emmy for acting. Prior to his Best Drama Actor victory for “Pose,” the only such nominee across all performance categories had been Tituss Burgess, who received his first of four supporting bids for the sitcom “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” in 2015. Now, two years after limited series lead Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”) joined this groundbreaking group, newest member Colman Domingo has a shot at emulating Porter by taking the gold for his guest work on the HBO drama series “Euphoria.”

To date, Domingo has appeared in eight episodes of “Euphoria” as recovering alcoholic and drug addict Ali Muhammad. The second-season installment for which he is nominated, “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys,” involves Muhammad and his Narcotics Anonymous sponsee, Rue Bennett (Zendaya), temporarily parting ways after she crudely shirks his friendship. In under three minutes, the actor demonstrates how easily some addicts’ violent tendencies can surface as his character reacts to Bennett using sensitive information about his past to hurt him.

SEE Colman Domingo on playing Ali: ‘It’s just a gift that keeps on giving’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Domingo’s first Emmy bid was preceded by a quarter century’s worth of TV work. Since making his small screen debut in a 1997 episode of “Nash Bridges,” he has guested on such programs as “Lucifer,” “Timeless,” and “The Twilight Zone.” He has also played five different one-off characters within the “Law & Order” franchise and is known for his seven-season (and counting) tenure as Victor Strand on “Fear the Walking Dead.”

In addition to making him the second openly gay Black man to take home an acting Emmy, Domingo’s potential win would be the third for a Black performer in this category in as many years. Ron Cephas Jones started this trend in 2020 with his second victory for “This Is Us” and was followed by Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”) last year. Before Jones first triumphed in 2018, the Best Drama Guest Actor award had gone to six other Black men: Laurence Fishburne (“Tribeca,” 1993), Paul Winfield (“Picket Fences,” 1995), Charles S. Dutton (“The Practice,” 2002 and “Without a Trace,” 2003), Glynn Turman (“In Treatment,” 2008), Joe Morton (“Scandal,” 2014), and Reg E. Cathey (“House of Cards,” 2015). Winfield was also gay but did not publicly disclose his sexuality during his lifetime.

Domingo’s competitors are Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”) and “Succession” actors Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, and Alexander Skarsgård. Like Domingo, Moayed and Pelphrey are also Emmy newcomers. Cromwell and Skarsgård are the only past winners in the bunch, having respectively been honored for their supporting turns on the limited series “American Horror Story: Asylum” (2013) and “Big Little Lies” (2017). The former has earned three previous bids in this category for “ER” (2001), “Six Feet Under” (2003), and “Succession” (2020).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?