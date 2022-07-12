Stars you didn’t know were Emmy nominees this year

The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations are filled with major stars and multiple nominees – big names like Zendaya (a three-time nominee this year, including Best Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria”), Bill Hader (a four-time nominee this year, including Best Actor in a Comedy Series for “Barry”), and Quinta Brunson (a three-time nominee this year, including Best Actress in a Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary”), all of whom will add more individual nominations when the Television Academy officially confirms their respective producing credits for series nominees. But beyond the top names, many other Hollywood legends, beloved stars, and at least one former president all landed among nominees at the Emmy Awards this year.

Here’s the list of stars you didn’t know were nominated in 2022 by the Emmy Awards.

Ben Stiller, “Severance” (Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series)

Bo Burnham, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special)

Norm Macdonald, “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” (Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special)

Peter Jackson, “Get Back” (Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program)

Judd Apatow, “George Carlin’s American Dream” (Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program)

Amy Poehler, “Lucy & Desi” (Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program)

Brendan Gleeson, “State of the Union” (Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series)

Tim Robinson, “I Think You Should Leave” (Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series)

F. Murray Abraham, “Moon Knight” (Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance)

Chadwick Boseman, “What If?” (Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance)

Jeffrey Wright, “What If?” (Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War” (Outstanding Narrator)

Lupita Nyong’o, “Serengeti II” (Outstanding Narrator)

Barack Obama, “Our Great National Parks” (Outstanding Narrator)

