S’all Good Man: These Emmy pundits think Bob Odenkirk can still win for ‘Better Call Saul’

Beloved actor Bob Odenkirk currently comes in third place to win Best Drama Actor for “Better Call Saul,” according to Gold Derby’s Emmy predictions. His 5/1 racetrack odds tie him with 2020 winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) and put him behind leading contenders Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) and Brian Cox (“Succession”). The other nominees are Adam Scott (“Severance”) and Jason Bateman (“Ozark”). But don’t count out Odenkirk’s Emmy chances just yet. In fact, he still has the unwavering support of six Experts, three Editors and three Top 24 Users.

The half-dozen Gold Derby Experts who predict Odenkirk will prevail on Monday night are Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Matthew Jacobs (Thrillist), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Ken Tucker (unaffiliated). The three staff editors backing him are Rosen, Matt Noble and Riley Chow. And the trio of Top 24 Users are Thomas Dolby, NAKSS and Giuliano Demonte.

Remember, AMC enacted a savvy scheduling strategy for the final season of “Better Call Saul,” airing the first part at the end of the Emmy eligibility period and the second part while voting was going on. This kind of strategy has proven successful for recent shows like “Ted Lasso,” “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men,” by keeping them top-of-mind during the Emmy voting period.

Odenkirk is already a two-time Emmy champ for writing both “Saturday Night Live” and “The Ben Stiller Show,” but he’s never prevailed for acting. He received universal praise throughout the six-season history of “Better Call Saul” as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, particularly in the final episodes as the show jumped forward in time to show us what happened to the character after the events of parent series “Breaking Bad.”

Because there are two “Succession” actors in his Emmy category, it’s impossible to predict how that potential vote-split will shake up the race. A plurality of awards pundits think Cox and Strong will split the vote and result in a victory for Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), as that’s what happened at the Critics Choice and SAG Awards. However, Odenkirk was not in those contests as “Better Call Saul” aired later, so he’s clearly a question mark heading into Emmy night.

Besides Odenkirk, the first part of the final season is also up for supporting actress (Rhea Seehorn), writing (Thomas Schnauz) and Best Drama Series at Monday’s ceremony. The second part will be eligible at the 2023 Emmys. “Better Call Saul” lost all of its Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, bringing its total number of losses so far to 42 — that’s right, the heralded program has strangely never won a single trophy. Might Odenkirk break that curse?

