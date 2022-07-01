15 Emmy Experts predict ‘Succession’ will win Best Drama Series, but 2 choose ‘Squid Game’

The 2022 Emmy race for Best Drama Series isn’t over just yet. While a majority of our Experts (15 out of 17, to be exact) predict HBO’s “Succession” will win, the other two choose Netflix’s “Squid Game.” Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts are journalists from major media outlets who cover television and/or the awards season. See their individual predictions right here.

“Succession” is up for its third season after winning Best Drama Series the last time it was eligible, for its second season in 2020. Also that year it took home trophies for lead actor (Jeremy Strong), guest actress (Cherry Jones), directing (Andrij Parekh), writing (Jesse Armstrong), casting and picture editing. For it debut season in 2019, the HBO family drama only won two Emmys: writing (Armstrong) and main title theme music (Nicholas Britell).

The 15 Emmy Experts who think “Succession” will will again are: Ben Travers (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Eric Deggans (NPR), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Matthew Jacobs (Thrillist), Peter Travers (ABC), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Susan King (Gold Derby), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV). “Succession” would be the first show since “Game of Thrones” to win multiple trophies in this top category.

The remaining two Emmy Experts — Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Keith Simanton (IMDb) — instead think “Squid Game” will prevail. This Korean survival series broke onto the scene in a major way last fall, quickly becoming one of the most-streamed TV shows of all time. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show is known for its violent games in which contestants try to survive and win a monumental cash prize. Watch Gold Derby’s behind-the-scenes videos for all six games: “Red Light, Green Light,” “Honeycomb,” “Tug of War,” “Marbles,” “The Glass Bridge” and “Squid Game.”

“Squid Game’s” biggest awards victories so far have been for lead actor Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun (he won the SAG Award and the Critics Choice Award) and Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok (she won the SAG Award). Conversely, “Succession” has won top series prizes at the SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, plus many of the winter guilds, and supporting players Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin both claimed Critics Choice Awards.

Based on the Emmy rankings of our 17 Experts, the Top 8 nominees for Best Drama Series will be the following: “Succession,” “Squid Game,” “Ozark,” “Better Call Saul,” “Severance,” “Yellowstone,” “Yellowjackets” and “Stranger Things.”

