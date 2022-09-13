37% of Emmy viewers say Kenan Thompson was ‘brilliant’ as first-time host [POLL RESULTS]

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson has been a member of the NBC family for two decades now, which is why he was the perfect choice to host the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12. While the ceremony itself was controversial thanks to cheesy interpretive dancing and too many speeches being cut off, Thompson was heralded in his first-ever hosting gig. In fact, a leading 37% of Emmy viewers voted that he was “brilliant” as the ceremony’s ringleader. Here are the complete host poll results from Gold Derby users who graded his performance:

37% — A — Brilliant from start to finish!

27% — B — I rather liked him

14% — C — He was just okay

11% — D — Somewhat forgettable

11% — F — Awful, awful, awful

During his review of the ceremony, Gold Derby’s Tony Ruiz noted how Thompson’s short monologue was “charming, funny and occasionally cutting without being mean.” The “SNL” actor targeted Netflix’s well-known financial hardships, “Yellowjackets” being “hard to watch because it’s on Showtime,” and Zendaya‘s recent 26th birthday, noting how she’s now too old to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Prior to the monologue, the aforementioned interpretive dance number gave Thompson the opportunity to show off his various talents by singing and dancing in front of the live crowd. Some of his costume changes included impersonating “Law & Order: SVU” vet Ice-T and Daenerys Targaryen from “Game of Thrones,” complete with flowing white wig.

Thompson is the longest-serving “SNL” cast member in the show’s 48-year-history, appearing for 19 seasons in a row since 2003. For comparison sake, the next closest is Darrell Hammond at 14 seasons and Seth Meyers at 13 seasons. Some of Thompson’s most memorable “Saturday Night Live” characters through the years include “What Up With That” host Diondre Cole, “Cinema Classics” narrator Reese De’What, “Family Feud” star Steve Harvey and “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

The 2022 version of the Primetime Emmys were the third to take place during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, Cedric the Entertainer hosted the CBS broadcast and 42% of viewers gave him an “A” grade. The year prior, Jimmy Kimmel took the reins for ABC, with 52% of fans voting he did a “brilliant” job.