Emmy nominations reactions slugfest: Editors and contributors are equal parts ‘over the moon’ and ‘not happy at all’ [WATCH]

“The Emmy nominations have been announced,” declares Rob Licuria, adding that “there are some people who are beside themselves with happiness, and there are some people who are not happy at all!” He’s joined by fellow Gold Derby senior editor Matt Noble and contributors Charles Bright and Tony Ruiz to celebrate what the TV academy got right, complain about what they got wrong, and commiserate about the shows and performers that were overlooked. Watch our 2022 Emmy nominations reactions slugfest video above.

“This is the least angry I’ve been at the nominations in quite a few years,” Bright happily declares. “I’m over the moon about a lot of things and I’m surprised about certain things,” he says, noting that of all the welcome inclusions across the board, he was surprised and disappointed that HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” missed the cut, while delighted to see so many actors from its stablemate “Hacks” score nominations.

“At the end of the day, the categories I care most about are Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series,” Noble says. “When I look at both those lineups, they each have eight shows that are very different from each other and are great pieces of television; some more my cup of tea than others, but there’s none that really shouldn’t be there or that doesn’t belong there,” he explains, concluding that he is satisfied because ultimately, “16 great pieces of television all made it in.”

“I found myself more as the day went on, I got more angry,” Ruiz admits. “But I’ll start off with some good things. I think what Matt said is absolutely right and I’m going to even go even farther and say that while I believe there are frontrunners in many categories, I really don’t believe that there are any locks by any stretch of the imagination and I like that.”

“I’m in two minds,” Licuria argues. “It’s like the Emmys’ radar wasn’t as wide as maybe it could have been, given so much content at the moment and it’s all so wonderful. That being said, there are 16 series nominated in Drama and Comedy and they’re all really, really good and it’s a nice cross-section of what is the best on TV,” he says, noting his disappointment that contenders like “Dr. Death,” “Evil,” “The Good Fight” and “Yellowstone” were completely overlooked, while “Pachinko” and “This Is Us” only scored a measly one nomination.

The 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday to both rapturous applause and cries of despair, as Emmy winner J.B. Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) revealed the TV academy’s choices for the best of the best on TV this past season. This year’s ceremony will take place Monday, September 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. PT, airing on NBC and streaming for the first time ever on Peacock, with the academy yet to announce the show’s host.

