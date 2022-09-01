Emmy nominee profile: Through laughs and tears, Hannah Waddingham dazzles again in an emotional ‘Ted Lasso’

After an unforgettable arc landed Hannah Waddingham an Emmy Award for the first season of “Ted Lasso,” the actress had the chance to portray Rebecca Welton in all of her rich and supportive complexity on the Apple TV+‘s sophomore run. For her work in the second season, Waddingham has earned her second nomination in the Best Comedy Supporting Actress category.

Joining Waddingham in the race once again is her “Ted Lasso” co-star Juno Temple, plus new AFC Richmond recruit Sarah Niles. The other Hannah — Hannah Einbinder of “Hacks” — also returns to face off with Waddingham again. Past winners Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) and first-time nominees Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (both of “Abbott Elementary”) round out the category.

WATCH Our exclusive video interview with Hannah Waddingham, ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2

As the reigning champion, Waddingham has a very good chance of winning her second trophy as “Ted Lasso” maintained the same impressive level of support, once again accruing 20 nominations. Unlike last go-round, though, the actress has not one but two co-stars in the category, and Temple in particular had a very strong second season. That may open up a pathway for Einbinder to surprise, while both “Hacks” and “Ted Lasso” need to keep an eye out for the freshman breakout hit “Abbott” and its two stellar supporting actresses.

Between Rebecca reentering the world of dating, her handling her free-spirited mother (Harriet Walter) and unexpectedly kicking off a romance with Richmond’s Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), Waddingham had no shortage of material to work with in “Ted Lasso” Season 2. The actress submitted the standout episode “No Weddings and a Funeral” for Emmy consideration, in which Rebecca learns the news of her father’s passing and must confront her complex feelings for him at his funeral.

SEE Emmy nominee profile: Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) dives deep into the things that haunt Ted the most

The installment offers Waddingham ample opportunities to show off her range. The episode begins with a blissful morning spent with Sam, which her mother shatters with the news of her father’s death. The actress and Emmy-nominated guest Walter share an absolutely brilliant scene at the church in which Rebecca confronts her mother about her father’s infidelity. When Rebecca recounts the day she walked in on her father and another woman, Waddingham does so with incredibly moving emotional intensity. That spills over to the eulogy that Rebecca doesn’t want to give, during which she finds herself at a loss for words and turns to her mother’s favorite song, Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.” The actress gets to show off her incredible singing voice, and when Rebecca chokes up on the lyric “never gonna say goodbye,” she brings the audience to tears too.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

