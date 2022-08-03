Emmy nominee profile: Oscar winner Adrien Brody seeks TV prize for ‘Succession’

In addition to setting a new record among all primetime programs for most acting Emmy nominations in a single year (14), “Succession” is now the first series to amass four Best Drama Guest Actor bids at once. Included in this quartet of hopefuls is Adrien Brody, who has contended in two different Emmy categories before. If he triumphs on his third outing, the Oscar winner (for 2002’s “The Pianist”) will become the 21st male actor to be honored by both the film and TV academies, in that order.

Brody’s “Succession” character, Josh Aaronson, was introduced in the fourth episode of the HBO drama’s third season. In the installment, entitled “Lion in the Meadow,” feuding father-son duo and Waystar Royco executives Logan (Brian Cox) and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) agree to meet privately with Aaronson, a tech billionaire and one of their company’s most preeminent shareholders. As the investor attempts to gain assurance as to the conglomerate’s stability, he comes to realize that the family running it may be fractured beyond repair.

Brody received his first Emmy nomination in 2015 for starring on the History Channel limited series “Houdini.” One year later, he was recognized in the Best Narrator category for lending his voice to the “Decoding the Brain” episode of National Geographic’s “Breakthrough.” He was bested in those cases by Richard Jenkins (“Olive Kitteridge”) and Keith David (“Jackie Robinson”).

“Houdini” marked Brody’s return to TV after an 18-year period of solely building up his big screen resume. Since then, the 49-year-old has also played regular roles on “Peaky Blinders,” “Chapelwaite,” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” The last two shows, which respectively aired their first season finales in October 2021 and May 2022, are each set to return for a second batch of episodes.

Brody’s challengers in this guest race are Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”), Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”), and fellow “Succession” actors James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, and Alexander Skarsgård. Like Aaronson, Skarsgård’s character was a third-season addition to the show, while Cromwell and Moayed have played theirs since season one. Cromwell was recognized here for the same role in 2020 and for his guest turns on “ER” in 2001 and “Six Feet Under” in 2003. He and Skarsgård have both won the Emmy for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor for their respective work on “American Horror Story: Asylum” (2013) and “Big Little Lies” (2017).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

