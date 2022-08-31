Emmy nominee profile: Alex Borstein says goodbye to an old friend in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Alex Borstein has played the no-nonsense Susie Myerson on Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to much acclaim and to two Emmy victories. Season 4 allowed the actress to play with higher stakes than ever, as the character reached for new career highs while dealing with emotional lows. This juggling act, plus a killer monologue, could help the celebrated performer take home another Emmy.

Borstein has won three Emmy Awards from eight total nominations. She scored her first nomination as a co-producer of “Family Guy” when the series was up for Outstanding Animated Program in 2008. She then earned three bids for voicing “Family Guy” matriarch Lois Griffin, winning in 2018. That year also marked the actress’ first Best Comedy Supporting Actress nomination and win for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She would win a consecutive trophy for “Maisel” in 2019, with additional nominations in 2020 and 2022.

Joining Borstein in the comedy supporting actress race this year are past winners Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), returning nominees Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) and Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”), and first-time nominees Sarah Niles “(Ted Lasso”), Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (both from “Abbott Elementary”).

Borstein has submitted the episode “Everything Is Bellmore” for Emmy consideration. Susie is shocked to discover that her roommate Jackie died of a sudden stroke (a way for the series to address the real-life death of actor Brian Tarantina). Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) allows her distraught manager to stay in her apartment while Susie grapples with her grief. Susie accompanies Rose (Marin Hinkle) to her tea room matchmaking session in order to stave off loneliness, and acts like a bored, aggravated child at her separate “kids’ table.” Later, at Jackie’s funeral, Susie is horrified to discover that the service is nearly empty. When it’s her turn to give a speech, she grabs his portrait and storms into the service across the hall. “I can’t talk about him to an empty room,” she says, before launching into an angry, tearful ode to her friend. Realizing that all the achievements of his life fit into an old shoebox, she dedicates her life to finding and supporting “the Jackies of the world” as a talent agent.

The circumstances of the episode are quite tragic, but Borstein is able to carefully squeeze laughs out Susie’s woes. Her peanut gallery comments in the tea room are hysterical, such as when she loudly declares, “Rose Weisman, I will follow you into hell,” after Rose orders her a bowl full of whip cream. But Borstein’s monologue at Jackie’s funeral is the stuff Emmy wins are made of. Viewers rarely get to see Susie so emotional, so her character’s tearful breakdown, coupled with the knowledge that the actress is also fueled by the real-life passing of her co-star, truly tugs at the heartstrings. But Borstein keeps the moment from ever becoming too saccharine by peppering in a bevy of well-timed F-bombs with her signature gruff delivery. This one scene perfectly encapsulates everything fans love about Susie.

