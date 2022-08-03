Emmy nominee profile: Alexander Skarsgård (‘Succession’) seeks bookend trophy

In 2000, “The Practice” became the first drama series to receive five guest acting Emmy nominations in a single year. That record, which was matched by “House of Cards” in 2016, has now been shattered by “Succession.” Of the HBO show’s seven 2022 guest bids, an unprecedented four are in the male category. Included in this quartet of contenders is Alexander Skarsgård, who is back in the fold five years after taking home his first Emmy for his supporting performance on the limited series “Big Little Lies.”

Skarsgård earned this Best Drama Guest Actor nomination for his work in the third season finale of “Succession,” entitled “All the Bells Say.” His character, Lukas Matsson, was introduced two episodes earlier as a Swedish businessman considering selling his streaming platform, GoJo, to Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the founder and CEO of media conglomerate Waystar Royco. By the end of the season, he turns the tables and enacts his plan to buy out Roy’s company instead, which benefits everyone except Roy’s power-hungry children.

SEE Dame Harriet Walter (‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’) ‘doubly pleased’ about her Emmy nominations [Exclusive Video Interview]

The Swedish-born Skarsgård’s acting resume dates back to when he was eight years old and includes a variety of European and North American productions. Aside from “Big Little Lies,” his most significant TV credit is his seven-year stint as vampire Eric Northman on HBO’s “True Blood.” Recently, he appeared on “Atlanta” and played a regular role on the limited series “The Stand.”

If he triumphs this year, Skarsgård will be the first guest acting winner in either drama category to be honored for a season finale performance since Martha Plimpton (“The Good Wife”) in 2012. At 46, he would also be the seventh youngest man ever rewarded by the TV academy for non-regular work on a continuing drama series. The half dozen actors who would place ahead of him on that list are Laurence Fishburne (32, “Tribeca,” 1993), Pruitt Taylor Vince (37, “Murder One,” 1997), John Lithgow (40, “Amazing Stories,” 1986), Jack Klugman (42, “The Defenders,” 1964), Jeremy Davies (42, “Justified,” 2012), and Joe Spano (43, “Midnight Caller,” 1989).

Skarsgård’s current competitors include Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) and Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”) as well as his fellow “Succession” actors Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, and Arian Moayed. Brody’s character was, like Matsson, added in the third season, while Cromwell and Moayed’s have each existed since the first. Cromwell was nominated here for the same role in 2020 and for special appearances on “ER” in 2001 and “Six Feet Under” in 2003. Like Skarsgård, he is also a Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor winner, having taken the 2013 prize for “American Horror Story: Asylum.”

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?