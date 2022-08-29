Emmy nominee profile: Anthony Carrigan could become 3rd acting winner from ‘Barry’

HBO’s “Barry” has done very well by its actors at the Emmys over the years. The dark comedy about a hitman trying to escape his past has earned two Best Comedy Actor trophies for star and co-creator Bill Hader, plus a Best Comedy Supporting Actor win for television icon Henry Winkler. But for many viewers, the standout character is NoHo Hank, the naive and optimistic Chechan mobster played by Anthony Carrigan. Will Carrigan become the third actor to make his way to the Emmy podium?

This year, Carrigan has earned his second nomination for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. He’s nominated opposite his co-star Winkler, “Ted Lasso” actors Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed, Tyler James Williams of “Abbott Elementary,” Tony Shalhoub from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Bowen Yang from “Saturday Night Live.”

Carrigan’s Emmy submission, titled “forgiving jeff,” is the first episode of the show’s third season. Hank learns that he is to be interrogated by police regarding the monastery shootout that occurred in Season 2. Despite being “legit nervous” at the prospect of his first interrogation, Hank manages to place the blame for the shootout on Fuchs (Stephen Root), whom Hank spontaneously refers to as “The Raven.”

Later, Hank is enjoying domestic and romantic bliss with Bolivian mafia boss Cristobal (Michael Irby) when Barry (Bill Hader) shows up unannounced and in a very bad way. He’s seeing things that aren’t there and he’s desperate for any kind of work. Hank, still angry with Barry for killing many of Hank’s associates, refuses to help Barry and says that forgiveness must be earned.

Hank appears in only a few scenes in the episode, but Carrigan’s performance demonstrates why the character has become a breakout success. Hank’s interrogation is a showcase for the character’s unique blend of humor and menace, and his conversational tangents during the interrogation are comedy gold.

The episode also shows a different side of Hank, more relaxed and more mature. Although Hank is desperate to get rid of Barry, he also counsels him, encourages him to become a better person. Carrigan imbues Hank with a sense of authority without losing the character’s child-like innocence.

Voters will also get to see a more dramatic side in Hank in the episode submitted by Winkler. In that episode, Hank embarks on a mission to save a kidnapped Cristobal, who is being subjected to grueling shock therapy. Carrigan conveys Hank’s desperation and horror to save his boyfriend in a brutal sequence involving machine gun fire and an offscreen panther.

The third season of “Barry” was the most critically acclaimed to date, scoring an impressive 94 score on Metacritic, and Carrigan benefits from the fact that his character is consistently the comic highlight in the season’s increasingly dark tone. After a three-year hiatus, voters might be enthusiastic to reward one of television’s most acclaimed comedies by honoring is funniest character.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

