Emmy nominee profile: Arian Moayed (‘Succession’) finally earns recognition for his hilarious, shrewd Stewy

After appearing in over half of all “Succession” episodes of the acclaimed HBO drama’s three seasons, Arian Moayed has finally received recognition for his hilariously wry corporate raider Stewy Hosseini. The actor earned his first-ever Emmy Award nomination this year for his work playing a character who is personal friend to and occasional professional ally and adversary of Emmy-winner Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy.

Moayed is one of four “Succession” performers nominated in the Drama Guest Actor category this year. In addition to his cast mates — past nominee Adrian Brody and Emmy-winners James Cromwell and Alexander Skarsgård — the lineup also boasts first-time nominees Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) and Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”).

While the internal competition from his fellow “Succession” nominees may seem like an uphill battle for Moayed to overcome, Stewy is by far the character most familiar to the show’s audience. With 15 appearances across the series’ 29 episodes to date, the actor has certainly had the most time to develop the role, and supporters of the series could very well remember all of his prior episodes when they cast their ballots. The show also netted a record-breaking 14 acting nominations this year, which indicates a huge amount of support from actors that could help push one of these four contenders across the finish line. Even so, both “Euphoria” and “Ozark” have won acting prizes in the past, and as the sole nominees in this category they could easily overcome the “Succession” quartet.

Moayed selected the episode “Retired Janitors of Idaho” as his Emmy submission. In the installment, Stewy and his business partners Sandy (Larry Pine) and Sandi Furness (Emmy nominee Hope Davis) attempt to negotiate a deal with the Roy family to avoid a vote at the Waystar Royco shareholder meeting that would determine who controls the media company. Once friends, then adversaries and now tentative allies, Stewy uses Kendall as an inside track to the Roy family’s thinking. In addition to his scenes opposite Strong, the actor gets to play with fellow nominees Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and J. Smith-Cameron as the two sides negotiate. Throughout, he demonstrates his razor-sharp and dry wit that has long made the character a fan favorite, including some vicious swipes at the incapacitated Sandy, his “belligerent” senior partner and rival to Brian Cox‘s Logan Roy.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

