Emmy nominee profile: Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’) seeks first acting win after 5 bids for Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman

Bob Odenkirk is up for Best Drama Actor for the fifth time at the Emmys, having been nominated for every season of “Better Call Saul” except for the last, when he was oddly and egregiously snubbed for his performance as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in the fifth cycle. This is his 11th nomination for the AMC series – he’s also a producer on the show and nominated for Best Drama – and his 18th overall, having won for the writing teams of sketch comedies “Saturday Night Live” in 1989 and “The Ben Stiller Show” in 1993.

Odenkirk’s episode submission is the midseason finale titled “Plan and Execution,” which also has a writing nom for Thomas Schnauz. The episode is the culmination of Jimmy and his wife Kim Wexler’s (Rhea Seehorn) plot to take down their former boss, Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). It begins with them under pressure and pressed for time as they work to reconstruct photos of what appears to be Jimmy blackmailing a judge, and secretly delivering it to Howard before an important mediation he is set to attend. After narrowly beating the clock, they both listen in on the conference, where the real judge is present, as Howard is being discredited and sounding erratic for accusing Jimmy of scamming him, resulting in an immediate settlement of the case – a case in which both Jimmy and Kim profit from financially.

Later that night, as Jimmy and Kim have spent the day celebrating, Howard stops by their apartment and confronts them, going into a lengthy speech and analysis of their characters and morals, adding they never did it for the money, but for the fun of destroying his reputation. When talking about Jimmy, Howard says that he cannot help his unethical behavior, and promises to make everyone see who he and Kim really are. Unfortunately, the promise is short-lived as Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) enters at this very moment and shoots Howard in the head. The episode ends with Jimmy’s horrified expression over Howard’s dead body.

While this particular storyline is mostly a two-hander for Jimmy and Kim, Odenkirk has many memorable moments in this episode, such as his first scene when he gives a pep talk to the actor impersonating the judge and the execution of the plan as Jimmy tries to juggle everything at once. Viewers can feel the intensity of the sequence as there is a long handheld take in the middle of it, and it concludes with Jimmy running in business attire to deliver the photos to Howard’s private investigator. There is also the final moment of the episode where Jimmy is speechless at seeing Lalo again after being informed of his death by Kim, and letting out a petrifying shriek watching Howard take a bullet to the head.

Something that additionally works for Odenkirk is that “Better Call Saul” aired its second half of the final season right before voters selected the winners, with the series finale airing during voting. Odenkirk is the only main cast member to appear in all six final episodes, and despite his character not being so likable in his submission, he gives layered, heartbreaking performances, especially in the finale when Saul finally confronts and confesses to his demons and crimes in a lengthy testimony. If enough voters watched these final episodes, that would be a huge advantage for him and something that his fellow nominees do not have. His challengers are Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for “Succession,” Lee Jung-jae for “Squid Game,” Adam Scott for “Severance” and Jason Bateman for “Ozark.”

