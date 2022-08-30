Emmy nominee profile: Bowen Yang (‘Saturday Night Live’) brings the funny by playing proud, gay Oompa Loompa

In 2019, after having worked as a writer on the 44th season of “Saturday Night Live,” Bowen Yang changed roles and became a featured member of the show’s cast. Two years later, he made history as the first featured “SNL” performer to be nominated for an acting Emmy, specifically in the category of Best Comedy Supporting Actor. Now that the recently-promoted repertory player is up for the same award again this year, he stands with Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Bill Hader, Alec Baldwin and Kenan Thompson as the sixth man (discounting guest stars) to receive multiple acting Emmy notices for the NBC sketch series.

Yang has submitted “Host: Rami Malek,” the third installment of the 47th “SNL” season, for Emmy consideration this year. This is the episode in which he went viral for his performance of a proud, gay Oompa Loompa at the Weekend Update desk. He also plays a child who takes his bug pageant role of Daddy Long Legs much too seriously, a mattress salesman who assists an immodest couple, and George Takei in a “Celeb School” game show sketch.

In the 2021 supporting race, Yang was bested by Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso.” Two years earlier, he and his “SNL” team vied for the Best Variety Series Writing award but lost to the group behind “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” Yang is one of only eight people to be recognized by the TV academy as both an “SNL” writer and performer, with those preceding him being Chase, Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, John Mulaney and Adam Sandler.

Yang, who is originally from Australia, would be the fourth Best Comedy Supporting Actor winner born outside of the United States, after Werner Klemperer (Germany, “Hogan’s Heroes,” 1968-1969), Dan Levy (Canada, “Schitt’s Creek,” 2020) and Goldstein (England). He would also follow 2019 champ Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as the category’s second winner of Asian descent. Additionally, the 31-year-old could become the fourth youngest man to ever take home this award, after Rob Reiner (27 and 29, “All in the Family,” 1974 and 1978), Woody Harrelson (28, “Cheers,” 1989) and Sean Hayes (30, “Will & Grace,” 2000).

On his second try in this category, Yang once again faces Goldstein as well as returning “Ted Lasso” nominee Nick Mohammed. The two first-timers in the lineup are Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and a third “Ted Lasso” actor, Toheeb Jimoh. Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler have received their respective second and third nominations for “Barry,” with the latter having won on his initial outing in 2018. Rounding out the group is Shalhoub, whose 2019 supporting victory was his fourth overall, following a trio of Best Comedy Actor wins for “Monk” (2003, 2005-2006).

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

