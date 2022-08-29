Emmy nominee profile: Brett Goldstein (‘Ted Lasso’) follows rom-com tropes back to AFC Richmond

Brett Goldstein cursed and grunted his way into our hearts and to an Emmy last year for Best Comedy Supporting Actor for playing Roy Kent on Apple TV Plus’ hit, “Ted Lasso,” and now he’s looking to repeat that victory.

His submission for the show’s sophomore season is Episode 5, “Rainbow.” Roy is seen on TV working as a pundit on a soccer preview program. When the host questions how Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni) is performing as Richmond’s captain, Roy vouches for Isaac’s skills and taunts a fellow panel member who puts down his former team.

At his favorite kebab restaurant, Roy asks to either have his photo taken down in the restaurant or be given free kebabs, neither of which is agreed to by the owner. Ted (Jason Sudeikis) shows up, much to Roy’s chagrin, and asks him to join Richmond’s coaching staff, which Roy declines. Ted asks him to at least help with Isaac and Roy says he’ll think about it. When Ted leaves, he laments that his sanctuary has now been ruined.

Ted and Isaac meet Roy at a practice field in a low-end apartment complex. Roy explains that this place was where he first learned to play soccer and tells Isaac to play with one of the pickup teams. Isaac gets pummeled by the other team. When he goes to Roy for advice, Roy tells him to stop overthinking everything and reminds him that soccer is a game that he played as a kid and he’s supposed to have fun playing it. With his mindset reoriented based on Roy’s wisdom, Isaac starts enjoying and dominating the game with a more playful spirit. Afterwards, Ted continues to prod Roy into joining the coaching staff using several romantic comedy references. Roy defiantly rejects the offer again.

Back in the studio, Roy is asked what is going through the head of a young, new player and Roy responds that he doesn’t know and none of them know as they’re all just guessing what’s in a player’s head and what will happen. As he sees Isaac warming up the players with a new lively spirit, Roy is asked if he misses being out in the cold during a match and he replies, “I miss all of it.” He then dramatically gets up, leaves the studio and tells the host, “I have to go.”

He gets in a taxi and hands all his cash to the driver to take him to the stadium. When the taxi hits a roadblock, he tries walking but his bad knee acts up and he resorts to asking a bicycle taxi to take him to the entrance. He tries entering but no one believes it’s actually him. He goes to the ticket stand and asks for a ticket that’s being held for “Reba McEntire.” While he’s waiting a child looks at him, unsure as to whether it’s really Roy Kent. When Roy grunts at him, the kid is overjoyed to realize that it is him.

Roy walks on to the pitch and is greeted by loud cheers from fans who start singing his celebratory song. Roy gets to Ted and as Ted starts to say he’s glad he decided to come back and Roy says, “Shut up. Just shut up. You had me at ‘coach,’” and Roy stoically takes in being back with the game he loves so much.

This is Goldstein’s second consecutive Emmy nom in the category after winning last year. He also serves as a writer for the show. In addition to being nominated alongside two of his co-stars, Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh, he’s also up against two other previous winners in this category: Henry Winkler (“Barry”) and Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). The other nominees are Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”).

Goldstein could not have picked a better choice to submit to Emmy voters. We get to see the stuff of Roy that we’ve always loved including his cursing, grunting and blunt honesty. But we also get to see Roy grow, especially when he’s watching Isaac warm up the team and this tender look of longing comes over his face.

Goldstein also plays into the romantic comedy theme of the episode brilliantly with his sudden departure from the TV studio and having to go through several physical obstacles to get back to the object of his affection, AFC Richmond’s stadium.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

