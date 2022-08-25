Emmy nominee profile: Brian Cox (‘Succession’) is at his belligerent best when Logan unforgettably outmaneuvers his children

Although the “Succession” season three finale “All the Bells Say” aired over eight months ago, viewers most certainly have not forgotten those shocking final minutes in which Brian Cox’s Logan Roy goes “full f—ng beast” on his on-screen children. For his performance as the volcanic and savvy patriarch of the Roy family on the HBO series, the veteran performer just earned his second Emmy nomination for Drama Actor. He previously won for miniseries “Nuremberg” in 2001 and received a guest bid for “Frasier” in 2002.

Just as Logan Roy and his son Kendall battle each other all throughout the third season of “Succession,” Cox will once again face off against his costar Jeremy Strong, who won when they squared off the first time in 2020. He will similarly rematch with Jason Bateman for the final season of “Ozark” and try to hold off challenges from Bob Odenkirk on his fifth nomination for “Better Call Saul” as well as first-time nominees Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) and Adam Scott (“Severance”).

While Strong successfully overcame Cox and their potential vote split two years ago in this very category, the path looks muddier this year. In January, Lee Jung-jae beat both “Succession” actors at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and he could very easily do so again. In that race, though, Cox and Strong were nominated alongside costar Kieran Culkin, who competes in Drama Supporting Actor at the Emmys. With one less colleague in the running, perhaps one of the two will eke out the victory. Odenkirk has been building momentum as the series finale of “Saul” aired smack in the middle of voting, though, while “Severance” and “Ozark” had strong nominations showings for their first and final seasons, respectively. Crucially, “Succession” does have all of those series beat in terms of acting branch support, earning a record-breaking 14 acting nominations this year.

What could very well differential Cox from the pack is his extraordinary performance in these latest episodes of “Succession.” In the first half of the season, Logan is isolated and weakened following Kendall’s very public attack on the family company Waystar Royco, climaxing in his collapse while on a hike with Kendall and an important shareholder and then suffering from a UTI at the pivotal shareholder meeting. From then on, though, Logan rebounds, dodging major charges from the Department of Justice and masterfully brokering a sale of Waystar right out from underneath his children.

Cox submitted the season finale “All the Bells Say” for Emmy consideration, and in the installment the actor has two terrific scenes. In the first, his character leads a negotiation opposite Alexander Skarsgård billionaire Lukas Matsson, remaining sufficiently steely while still conveying with his facial expressions that his interest in a sale has been piqued. But it is ultimately the long, final scene in which Cox truly shines. He expertly conveys Logan’s viciousness and ruthlessness as he barks down his attacking children, unforgettably and chillingly repudiating Roman’s (Culkin) plea for love. One won’t soon forget his hilarious imitation of Sarah Snook’s Shiv and her petulant outburst, either.

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

