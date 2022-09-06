Emmy nominee profile: Christopher Walken (‘Severance’) tries to think of a joke and decode a weird painting

Christopher Walken is an outrageously accomplished actor of stage, film and television. And now, at the age of 79, he’s seeking to win his first ever Emmy Award. He’s looking to do this in the Best Drama Supporting Actor category for playing Burt Goodman on the Apple TV Plus series, “Severance.”

Walken’s submission is the season’s fifth episode, “The Grim Barbarity of Optics and Design.” Irving (John Turturro) is about to try and go visit Burt in the Optics and Design (O&D) department at Lumon Industries when the office printer prints several copies of a disturbing painting that shows the O&D workers slaughtering the Macrodata Refinement (MDR) workers. As Mark (Adam Scott) and Helly (Britt Lower) make their way down the corridors, we see Burt in a conference room practicing saying something to himself.

Irving finds Burt in the conference room and Burt tells him that he was trying to find him. Dylan (Zach Cherry) sees Irving talking to Burt and closes the conference room door and locks Burt inside. Dylan demands to know why Burt is in that room and why he had lied about the number of people who worked in O&D. Burt replies that he didn’t want to scare Irving and that he was practicing a joke that he could tell Irving. He also says that he lied about the number of people in O&D because the members of his department don’t trust the people in MDR. Dylan relents and releases Burt.

As Irving walks Burt back to his department, Burt says that some in O&D say that the people in MDR have pouches or that they’re larval offspring that attack others and then eventually eat and replace their host. Burt jokes with Irving that this would solve the mystery of Irving’s youthful energy, which causes the two to share a laugh. Dylan comments that he thinks all of O&D are duplicitous snakes. Irving describes the painting he saw but Burt says he has no recollection of such a painting. Irving mentions that relationships that go beyond platonic are frowned upon and Burt asks if that’s what their relationship is.

When they get to O&D, Burt offers to show Irving another painting which depicts a couple who met as colleagues at an ether factory but fell in love. As Burt and Irving discuss the image, their fingers start to lightly brush against each other. This is interrupted as Dylan discovers what looks like an identical image to the one Irving saw printed out earlier but upon closer examination, they see that the roles are reversed, and it really depicts people from MDR ravaging the workers from O&D. As they try to understand what this all means, Burt brings Dylan and Irving to meet the rest of the O&D department, introducing them as friends.

Walken is up against some stiff competition including one of his co-stars, John Turturro. He’s also battling against a former winner in this category in Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”); three actors from “Succession”: Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen; and two of the guys from “Squid Game”: Oh Young-soo and Park Hae-soo. While Walken does have a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “The Deer Hunter,” this is only his second career Emmy nod. His previous nomination came in 1991 in Best Limited/Movie Actor for “Sarah, Plain and Tall.”

Walken’s portrayal of Burt is unlike anything we’ve seen him do in his career. Seeing the way he tries to low-key flirt with Irving as well as the way he and Turturro play off each other is really adorable. When he is finally able to make a joke to Irving, you can’t help but find yourself rooting for this timid guy who obviously has a crush on someone from a rival department.

These aspects are the kind of thing that Emmy voters normally like to see and have helped lead to several wins. It might be tough to separate Walken and Turturro’s performances since they play so well off each other, but with Walken’s status as a living legend as well as the shock of seeing him play a role like this, he could be in a very good position come Emmy night.

