Emmy nominee profile: Donald Glover (‘Atlanta’) seeks bookend acting trophy

In 2017, Donald Glover made history by bagging Best Comedy Directing and Best Comedy Actor Emmys for “Atlanta” and thus became the respective first and second Black artist to conquer those categories. Having just picked up his third acting Emmy bid for the FX show, he follows Redd Foxx (“Sanford and Son”), Robert Guillaume (“Benson”), Don Cheadle (“House of Lies”) and Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) as the fifth Black leading man to earn as many TV academy notices for a single comedy series.

Glover has chosen “Sinterklaas is Coming to Town” as the episode that best represents his work in the third season of “Atlanta.” The installment (which, paired with “Three Slaps,” marked the end of the show’s four-year hiatus) focuses on Glover’s Earn Marks as he struggles to manage a European concert tour for his cousin, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry). After bailing the rapper out of an Amsterdam jail, Marks becomes increasingly aware of the city’s racially insensitive holiday traditions and ends up narrowly avoiding the violent wrath of a spurned venue owner.

Glover received Best Comedy Actor, Directing, Writing and Series nominations for “Atlanta” in both 2017 and 2018. In the first case, the latter two awards went to “Master of None” and “Veep.” The next year, he lost the lead acting race to Bill Hader (“Barry”) while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won the other three prizes. As a “Saturday Night Live” host, he also contended for the 2018 Best Comedy Guest Actor trophy, which was ultimately given to Katt Williams for his portrayal of Marks’ Uncle Willy on “Atlanta.”

If he triumphs on this outing, Glover will be the third Black performer to win two Emmys for the same comedic role and the first man to do so for the same show. The first of his two predecessors was Guillaume, whose 1979 supporting and 1985 lead victories came for playing Benson DuBois on “Soap” and “Benson,” respectively. Maya Rudolph then nabbed Best Comedy Guest Actress Emmys in 2020 and 2021, first for cameoing as Kamala Harris on “SNL” and then partially for reprising the role during a hosting gig. At 38, Glover would also be the third youngest man to pull off multiple lead comedy wins after Michael J. Fox (26, “Family Ties,” 1987) and Jim Parsons (38, “The Big Bang Theory,” 2011).

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

Including Glover, half of this year’s Best Comedy Actor hopefuls have won the award before, with the other two being Hader (“Barry,” 2018 and 2019) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso,” 2021). Both former “SNL” castmates are also presently nominated for producing their shows, while Hader is seeking additional comedy wins as a “Barry” director and writer and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” guest star. Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) is the only general first-timer in the bunch. “Only Murders in the Building” costars Steve Martin and Martin Short are new to this category but have collectively amassed 22 previous bids outside of it since 1969. Both are also nominated as producers of their series, and Martin has been recognized for co-writing its premiere episode.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?