Emmy nominee profile: ‘The Great’s’ Elle Fanning scores her nomination ‘at Last’

“The Great” doubled its Emmy nomination tally last month with four bids for its second season, including one in Best Comedy Actress for Elle Fanning. A first-time nominee, Fanning was snubbed in 2020 for the first season and was by no means a lock this time despite nominations at the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards. But she managed to get in and has an amazing episode submission to boot.

Fanning’s episode, “Alone at Last,” is an acting tour de force as Catherine (Fanning) experiences a roller coaster of emotions. The monarch has her husband Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) beaten for murdering a noble before locking him up in his room. She also has been grieving her former lover Leo (Sebastian de Souza), whose killing she had to order last season. To prevent her nightmares about him, she takes a drug to stay awake, causing her to make illogical decisions. After a fight with Peter, she goes to the woods and stumbles upon where she said goodbye to Leo, finally breaking down and coming to the realization that she could not have saved him.

SEE Elle Fanning’s ‘The Great’ Emmy episode submission revealed

“Alone at Last” allows Fanning to showcase her range — from funny and joyful to angry and heartbroken — as Catherine tries to mask her pain and find different ways to cope with the loss of her lover. Her performance is a transformative blend of dramatic, melancholic moments with the right amount of comedy. The actress’ standout scene is when Catherine is on the drug, making her act extremely cheerful and over the top. Scenes in which characters are in a manic state or under the influence were often tickets to Emmy gold under the tape system (just ask “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons).

If this were still the tape system, Fanning would be a serious contender. But if enough voters watch the episode, perhaps she could huzzah her way to a win in a category that includes previous winners Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” 2018) and Jean Smart (“Hacks,” 2021), along with Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners by Sept. 12

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Actress Who will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?