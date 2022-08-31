Emmy nominee profile: After episodes of dread, Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’) hilariously shows off Ava’s ecstasy

From the fallout of an explosive email to her tearful farewell to Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance, Hannah Einbinder’s Ava had an emotional, tumultuous second season on HBO Max’s “Hacks.” For her always wry sense of humor and her beautiful character work this year, Einbinder has received her second Emmy nomination in the Best Comedy Supporting Actress category.

Just like last year, Einbinder will square off with another Hannah, reigning “Ted Lasso” champion Hannah Waddingham. Previous winners Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) are also back, as is 2021 nominee Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”), while Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) and Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”) join the race for the first time.

While Waddingham had an unshakable grasp on this race last year, Einbinder could very well prevail this time around. On “Ted Lasso,” Temple had a strong second season, which may well pull some of Waddingham’s support, and having a third “Ted Lasso” co-star in the running may not help either. Meanwhile, “Hacks” has grown in nominations, truly breaking out with the acting branch, earning seven bids versus last year’s four. Of course, both “Hacks” and “Ted Lasso” need to be wary of breakout series “Abbott,” with its two show-stopping performances from James and Ralph.

Einbinder selected “The Captain’s Wife” as her episode submission. In the installment, Ava has mostly smoothed over her relationship with Deborah, which exploded after the legendary stand-up comedian learned of an unflattering email Ava sent to television writers about her. The two set out for a gig Deborah booked on a gay cruise, and though she tried to dodge tagging along because she doesn’t know how to swim, Ava’s spirits brighten when she learns that it’s a lesbian cruise. The character — and Einbinder’s performance — finally get a chance to breathe after multiple episodes of tension and extreme anxiety.

Einbinder gets a wealth of material to work with in this half-hour — from her ill-fated attempt to remain sober and avoid making foolish decisions to spreading some of her father’s ashes at sea and hilariously dancing on a dinghy when the Molly kicks in after she and Deborah get booted off the cruise for her boss’ offensive set. Smack in the middle of all these funny and poignant scenes is an intimate and honest conversation between Deborah and Ava in which Einbinder really shines. Getting ready for a night out with the “it couple” on the ship, Ava asks Deborah if she ever considered being with a woman. What follows is a frank conversation about sexuality across generations during which both characters let their guards down. For the humor and heart she brings to the role, Einbinder could find herself an Emmy winner.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

