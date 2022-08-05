Emmy nominee profile: Harriet Walter (‘Ted Lasso’) gets the courage to leave her husband again

Harriet Walter is a double nominee at the Emmys for her guest appearances on “Succession” and “Ted Lasso.” For the latter, she scored a Best Comedy Guest Actress for playing Deborah, the mother of Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham).

Walter’s submission is “The Signal,” the sixth episode of the reigning comedy series winner’s sophomore season. In the opening scene, Deborah arrives at Rebecca’s home to see Rebecca’s boy toy completely naked in the kitchen. She then tells Rebecca that she’s left her father because he doesn’t listen to her or respect her and that she’s decided to be the change she needs in her life. Later, when Rebecca lets Ted (Jason Sudeikis) know that he’ll be having lunch with her and Deborah, Deborah introduces herself to the entire team and claim she’s “a work in progress,” along with several other creative descriptions before Rebecca pulls her back into her office.

At lunch, Deborah recounts to Ted and Keeley (Juno Temple) how she told her husband that she’s leaving him while she was sitting on the toilet. When she leaves the table to take a call from her psychic (who said she would call right when she needed her most), Rebecca explains that this sort of thing happens every couple of years and ends with Deborah returning to her father after he gives her some environmentally friendly gift. Deborah tells Rebecca that she’ll be attending a book reading instead of the match, but that when she gets home, she’ll make her favorite dinner, shepherd’s pie, and then they can have a proper conversation. Rebecca confides to Higgins (Jeremy Swift) that she wished her mother had actually left her dad the first time they split up. She tries to contact Ted in anticipation of having an honest and difficult conversation with Deborah. Upon arriving home, Rebecca finds a note from Deborah saying that she’s gone back to her husband after he bought her a new Tesla.

This is Walter’s third career Emmy nomination. She received her first nomination two years ago for Best Drama Guest Actress for “Succession” and is nominated again for that performance this year.

Walter has several things going in her favor, not least of which is that she’s nominated for a proven juggernaut like “Ted Lasso.” In addition, she also has the status of being a very respected and British actress with more than 40 years of actings credits under her belt, including “Sense and Sensibility,” “Atonement,” “Downton Abbey” and “The Crown.”

She also manages to get every ounce of humor possible out of the character whenever the chance presents itself. It can be something as simple as her reaction to seeing a handsome, naked man in Rebecca’s kitchen; the way she describes herself to the team as believing that “if life gives you lemons, make lemon lavender mojitos”; or her astonishment at the timing of her psychic calling her. She makes you roll your eyes but also hope for the best for her all at the same time.

