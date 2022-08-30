Emmy nominee profile: Henry Winkler (‘Barry’) plays a bad actor giving the performance of his life

The role of egotistical acting coach Gene Cousineau on HBO’s “Barry” earned Henry Winkler his first Primetime Emmy win in 2018 after nearly 50 years on television and more than a half a dozen nominations. Winkler is nominated again this year Best Comedy Supporting Actor for his work on the dark comedy’s acclaimed third season.

He’s nominated opposite his co-star Anthony Carrigan, “Ted Lasso” actors Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed, Tyler James Williams of “Abbott Elementary,” Tony Shalhoub from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and Bowen Yang from “Saturday Night Live.”

Winkler has submitted the third season finale of “Barry,” entitled “starting now,” to Emmy voters. In the episode Gene is contacted by Jim Moss (Robert Ray Wisdom), the father of Detective Janice Moss, Gene’s girlfriend that was killed by Barry (Bill Hader) at the end of Season 1. Jim knows that Barry killed Janice and wonders why Gene continues to protect his daughter’s killer. In the scene, filmed in a long take that gradually ends in close up on Gene’s face, Jim asks repeatedly whether Gene loved Janice and makes Gene repeat her name. Each repetition becomes more intense until Jim is nose to nose with Gene. Jim screams, asking why Gene protects Barry. Gene eventually crumbles and begins sobbing.

Later, Gene calls Barry and says that Jim must be dealt with. Barry arrives at Jim’s house and finds Gene outside with a gun, saying that Jim could ruin Gene’s life. Barry sends Gene away and enters the house. As he prepares to shoot Jim, Barry is arrested by police. Barry sees Gene staring at him as he is cuffed and realizes that his mentor has set him up.

This episode features one of Winkler’s most dramatic and arresting performances to date. In his scenes opposite Janice’s father, Winkler takes Cousineau through a range of emotions, from confusion to fear, and ultimately to despair. The scene is almost unbearably tense, but Winkler’s performance — and that of Wisdom — make it impossible to look away.

One of the trademarks of Gene as a character is his reputation as being a mediocre actor, a trait that has always been an essential part of the character’s comedy. This season, however, Gene is forced to give a performance to appease Barry. In the finale, Gene gives the performance of his life in order to bring Barry to justice. In Winkler’s scenes with Hader, the audience never suspects that Gene might actually be setting Barry up, and it is crucial that both Barry and the audience believe that Gene is desperate. Otherwise, the reveal loses much of its power, and it is a testament to Winkler’s performance that the scene works.

And can we talk about that reveal? When the camera cuts to Cousineau’s face as Barry is arrested, Winkler gives his own master class in conveying everything without saying a word. The fact that the moment essentially ends the episode and the season provides an impact that could really resonate with viewers.

Are these scenes funny? Not really, but it also doesn’t matter because of the power of Winkler’s performance. That power, coupled with the acclaim for this episode, which earned a Best Comedy Writing nomination for Hader and co-creator Alec Berg, could mean that Winkler might not have to wait another few decades for that second Emmy win.

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

