Emmy nominee profile: Hope Davis (‘Succession’) brings new character Sandi Furness to enigmatic life

“Oh, I just do what my dad tells me,” quips Hope Davis’s character Sandi Furness during the third season of HBO’s “Succession.” The celebrated star of stage and screen joined the acclaimed drama series in its most recent season as the daughter of business tycoon Sandy Furness (Larry Pine), rival to Brian Cox’s Logan Roy and his own horde of child executives. For her work, the actress just received the third Emmy Award nomination of her career and first in the Drama Guest Actress category.

Davis faces off against not one but two other “Succession” actresses for the trophy, including fellow series newcomer Sanaa Lathan and previous nominee Dame Harriet Walter. In addition to this internal competition, fellow three-time nominee Marcia Gay Harden (“The Morning Show”) and first-timers Martha Kelly (“Euphoria”) and Lee You-mi (“Squid Game”) round out the lineup.

With three “Succession” performers vying for the Drama Guest Actress title, it may seem difficult for Davis to pull off the victory. But of her fellow cast mates, she has the longest track record with the Television Academy. Yes, Walter also has three nominations, but those have all come since 2020, while Davis’s first bid dates back to 2009 for “In Treatment,” which she quickly followed up with a bid in 2010 for “The Special Relationship.” This makes her the veteran of the group alongside Harden, who has earned her three citations since 2007. “Succession” also overcame internal competition in this very category in 2020, when Cherry Jones beat out Walter for the show’s second season. The series also netted a record-breaking 14 acting nominations this year, which could certainly work in her favor as it indicates strong support from the academy’s actors branch.

Even so, “The Morning Show” and “Euphoria” have both won acting trophies in the past, and “Squid Game” showed strength with the acting branch at the Screen Actors Guild Awards recently, so this is a very competitive race.

Davis submitted the episode “Retired Janitors of Idaho” for Emmy consideration. In the installment, the Roy family attempts to negotiate a last-minute deal with the two Furnesses and Stewy Hosseini (Emmy nominee Arian Moayed) to avoid a nail-biter of a shareholder vote that would determine ownership of the Waystar Royco company. With the elder Furness ailing, the actress’s Sandi serves as his whisperer and translator, relaying the Roys’ demands to him while he mumbles in her ear. The actress makes Sandi incredibly hard to decipher — just what an expert corporate negotiator should be — and she very clearly uses her father to her advantage. Sarah Snook’s Shiv Roy sees and leverages that dynamic, and in an excellent scene with just the two actresses, Davis cracks that enigmatic shell and shows a glimmer of excitement when Shiv offers her and Sandi seats on the board.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

