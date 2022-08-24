Emmy nominee profile: Issa Rae seeks acting prize for final season of ‘Insecure’

With her Best Comedy Actress Emmy nomination for “Insecure” this year, Issa Rae has become only the third Black woman to be recognized in the category three times. This precedent was established by Isabel Sanford (“The Jeffersons”) in 1981 and then matched by Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) in 2018. Ross’s third outing aligned with Rae’s first, making them the third pair of Black women to appear in the same comedy lead lineup after Sanford and Nell Carter (“Gimme a Break!,” 1982 and 1983) and Sanford and Phylicia Rashad (“The Cosby Show,” 1985). Since “Insecure” wrapped its last season in December, Rae now has one more chance to nab an Emmy for playing Issa Dee.

Rae’s episode submission is “Reunited, Okay?!,” the fifth and final season premiere. Set against the backdrop of Issa’s 10-year college reunion, it follows her as she prepares for and participates in an alumni panel discussion while also struggling to navigate her strained relationship with her best friend, Molly (Yvonne Orji). The two women bond after surviving a staged holdup, and Issa then resolves to focus on moving forward, partly by bringing her intermittent relationship with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) to a close.

SEE Issa Rae’s Emmy episode submission revealed

Rae is also currently nominated in the Best Variety Sketch Series category as a producer of “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” This is her third such bid in as many years; the show lost both previous races to “Saturday Night Live.” She also earned a Best Comedy Guest Actress mention for the sketch program in 2021 and shared in a 2020 Best Comedy Series notice for “Insecure.” Those respective acting and producing prizes ultimately went to “SNL” host Maya Rudolph and “Schitt’s Creek.”

After Sanford, whose portrayal of Louise Jefferson was lauded in 1981, Rae could become the Best Comedy Actress category’s second Black winner. She would also be the third woman in four years and ninth overall to receive this award for a final season performance. The eight are Jane Wyatt (“Father Knows Best,” 1960), Mary Tyler Moore (“The Dick Van Dyke Show,” 1966), Lucille Ball (“The Lucy Show,” 1968), Hope Lange (“The Ghost & Mrs. Muir,” 1970), Helen Hunt (“Mad About You,” 1999), Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City,” 2004), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag,” 2019) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek,” 2020).

This year’s Best Comedy Actress contest involves the third face-off between Rae and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan. The latter triumphed in 2018, while both were bested by O’Hara in 2020. Also included in the 2022 lineup are first-timers Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) and Elle Fanning (“The Great”), returning contender Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) and reigning champ Jean Smart (“Hacks”). Smart’s victory was her fourth overall after having bagged two guest trophies for “Frasier” in 2000 and 2001, and a supporting one for “Samantha Who?” in 2008. Brunson is concurrently nominated both for producing “Abbott Elementary” and writing its pilot.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

