Emmy nominee profile: J. Smith-Cameron (‘Succession’) may win for commanding performance as Gerri Kellman

It takes a commanding performer to go toe-to-toe with Brian Cox, and in the third season of HBO’s “Succession” J. Smith-Cameron handled that task with aplomb. In these latest episodes the actress’s character, Gerri Kellman, assumes the role of interim CEO of company Waystar Royco, helping Cox’s embattled Logan Roy navigate a number of personal and professional bombshells. For her memorable work, she has earned the first Emmy nomination of her career in the Drama Supporting Actress category.

Smith-Cameron is joined in the lineup by her “Succession” costar Sarah Snook, who returns to the race after receiving her first nomination for the series in 2020. She’s also joined by a few fellow first-time Emmy nominees: Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”). Rounding out the category are past Emmy winners Patricia Arquette (“Severance”) and Julia Garner (“Ozark”) and past nominee Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”).

The supporting actress race is an absolute nail-biter this year, as any number of these contenders could conceivably win. Unfortunately for both Smith-Cameron and Snook, they are the only costars from the same series competing against each other in this category, so even the slightest bit of vote-splitting among “Succession” fans might siphon off enough support to help someone else prevail, whether it be two-time champ Garner, recent SAG victor Ho-yeon, or Seehorn riding the stratospheric buzz of the final “Saul” season. Smith-Cameron is an industry veteran receiving her first major industry kudos, though, and that could give her an edge in this toss-up race.

From the third season, Smith-Cameron wisely submitted the episode “The Disruption” for Emmy consideration. In the installment, Gerri and Logan have a cold power struggle at the top of the company as the rank and file don’t know whether to follow Gerri’s direction or Logan’s. In a strategy meeting, Gerri also floats the idea of Logan accepting service of a document subpoena in relation to a criminal investigation of Waystar, which the belligerent boss waves off.

But it is in one of the last scenes of the episode where Smith-Cameron truly shines. Against the backdrop of the dark Manhattan sky, Gerri barges into Logan’s office to inform him that the FBI has served a search warrant. Unnerved by Logan’s uncooperative stalling tactics, Gerri finally shows her steely force, warning him, “If you don’t open the door, they will kick it in. And if you don’t open the filing cabinet, they will pull out a crowbar.” The actress is captivating in this high-stakes scene, matching Cox’s intensity and showing a totally new facet of Gerri and Logan’s relationship.

In an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby, the actress discussed working on the memorable scene. She described acting opposite Cox as “a little terrifying,” but adds that she is “so fond of him… he’s a thespian.” Elsewhere in the season, the performer had a number of other standout episodes, from the farcical shareholder meeting in which Gerri takes a lead negotiator role, to the fallout of Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Gerri’s inappropriate flirtations, to her ultimate betrayal of him in the season finale.

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

