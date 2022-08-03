Emmy nominee profile: James Cromwell (‘Succession’) gives the stern, righteous Ewan Roy a passionate heart

“I’m not an uncomplicated man,” confesses James Cromwell’s character Ewan Roy in the third season of HBO’s “Succession.” The veteran actor certainly brings complexity to his performance on the acclaimed drama series, and for his work he just secured his second nomination for the role. His 2022 bid for Drama Guest Actor marks his sixth overall Emmy citation; he previously won in 2013 for “American Horror Story: Asylum.”

Unlike his first time competing for “Succession,” Cromwell faces off against three other cast mates in the category this year. In addition to Adrien Brody, Arian Moayed, and past winner Alexander Skarsgård, first-time nominees Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) and Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”) round out the race. Back in 2020, when Cromwell was first nominated for “Succession,” he faced no internal competition but lost to repeat champ Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”).

Even though it may look challenging for Cromwell to overcome a potential four-way vote split of “Succession” fans, the actor is far and away the most established contender in the race. With six prior nominations and a victory already under his belt, the Oscar-nominee clearly has fans amongst the acting branch. Unlike some of his “Succession” cast mates, he has also been recurring on the show since its very first season and fans may remember and vote for him based on his prior appearances. The drama has also shown a great deal of strength of support from actors with a record-breaking 14 acting nominations this year, which means one of its actors could have enough backers to break through. On the other hand, both “Euphoria” and “Ozark” have won acting prizes in the past, and as the sole nominees in this category they could outpace the “Succession” quartet.

Cromwell submitted the episode “Retired Janitors of Idaho” for Emmy consideration this year. In the episode, the beleaguered company Waystar Royco assembles for a shareholder meeting and vote where control of the media conglomerate may change hands. As a shareholder, Ewan attends and while there he confronts his grandson Greg (Emmy nominee Nicholas Braun), who has decided to stick by the family company throughout their turmoil. The scene shows Cromwell at his most stern, chastising Greg for his participation in the company’s “monstrous endeavor” and disinheriting him from his estate. The pro also brings compassion to his performance, though, using the opportunity to encourage Greg to “take yourself seriously,” a line he delivers with great sadness and hope that he could right the ship before it’s too late.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

