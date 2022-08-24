Emmy nominee profile: Jean Smart is gunning for back-to-back wins for ‘Hacks’

After scoring her first Emmy win in a lead acting category last year, Jean Smart returns to the Emmy race for Season 2 of HBO Max’s “Hacks.” Her portrayal of Deborah Vance is as biting as ever, as the seasoned comic leaves the casinos of Las Vegas behind for life on the road. Plopping Vance into a fancy tour bus that stops all over the country provides ample opportunity for introspection from this oft-jaded star, in addition to constantly changing scenery. This mix of humor and heart could be just the right formula to help the actress land back-to-back Emmy wins.

SEE Jean Smart (‘Hacks’) would be first repeat Emmy winner in Comedy Actress category since you-know-who

Smart is a four-time Emmy Award winner. She pulled off two consecutive wins for her guest role on “Frasier” in 2000 and 2001. In 2008, she claimed a Best Comedy Supporting Actress trophy for “Samantha Who?” before winning Best Comedy Actress in 2021 for the first season of “Hacks.” She scored additional nominations for “The District,” “24” (twice), “Harry’s Law,” “Fargo,” “Watchmen,” and “Mare of Easttown.” This year’s bid for “Hacks” brings her Emmy nomination total to 12.

If Smart wants to pull off her “Frasier” trick of consecutive Emmy wins, she has to get past some stiff competition. Joining her in the category are Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), previous nominees Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”), and first-time nominees Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) and Elle Fanning (“The Great”).

Smart has submitted “The Click,” the sixth episode of “Hacks'” second season. When the personal material in her act fails to wow her Memphis audience, Deborah heads out to a bar to drown her sorrows. A younger man, Jason (Devon Sawa), flirts with Deborah at the bar, and intrigued that he is unaware of her fame, she goes home with him. In the afterglow of the hookup, Deborah confides in Jason that her sister ran off with her husband many years ago. The confession sparks an idea in Deborah and she inserts the story into her next show. Of course, on stage it comes with a quick comic pivot: “That was truly the worst feeling in the world… actually it wasn’t. The worst feeling in the world was losing the late night show… I got over my husband, but I never got over that!” With a winning format finally in place, Deborah launches an ambitious plan to turn the show into a taped special.

WATCH Jean Smart interview: ‘Hacks’

Viewers experience an immensely satisfying journey for Deborah over the course of this episode. Smart expertly charts her character’s path from self-doubt to newfound confidence. The one-night stand provides obvious humor as it involves Deborah taking her first ever ride in an Uber (complete with a make-out session) and taking a walk of shame past Jason’s roommates (“excuse me, you’re sitting on my fur”). The actress uses this sequence to telegraph Deborah’s realization that her desirability and self-worth are not reliant on her fame. This character shift creates a thrilling crescendo in the concluding comedy set. Witnessing a woman at the height of her comic powers in this way might be too irresistible for Emmy voters to ignore.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners by Sept. 12

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Actress Who will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?