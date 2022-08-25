Emmy nominee profile: Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’) seeks second Emmy for harrowing portrayal of Kendall’s highs and lows

Has any television character had a birthday party as excessive and emotionally excruciating as Kendall Roy? Jeremy Strong’s “Succession” character is certainly put through the wringer in the third season of the HBO drama series, and Kendall’s 40th celebration is one of his lowest days on the show to date. For his devastating performance, Strong has earned the second Emmy Award nomination of his career for Drama Actor.

Strong won his very first Emmy two years ago for the second season of “Succession,” besting his on-screen father Brian Cox in the process. The actors will square off again this year as well as rematch Jason Bateman for the final season of “Ozark.” Rounding out the category are first-time nominees Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) and Adam Scott (“Severance”), plus Bob Odenkirk on his fifth nomination for “Better Call Saul.”

WATCH our exclusive video interview with Matthew Macfadyen, ‘Succession’ Season 3

While Strong successfully overcame a vote split two years ago in this very category, he hit a roadblock at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards. At that ceremony in January, Lee Jung-jae beat both “Succession” actors and could very well do so again. The “Squid Game” star had a bigger advantage in that contest, though, because “Succession” supporting actor Kieran Culkin was nominated in that SAG catch-all category, too.

Without a third colleague from “Succession” in contention at the Emmys, Strong might just win his second prize, even though Odenkirk has been building momentum as the series finale of “Saul” aired smack in the middle of voting. “Severance” and “Ozark” had strong nominations showings for their first and final seasons, respectively, which could tip the scales for Scott or Bateman, too.

WATCH our exclusive video interview with director Mark Mylod, ‘Succession’ Season 3

In addition to the clear support for “Succession” from the actors’ branch of the Television Academy — the series earned a record-breaking 14 nominations for its performers — Strong submitted the episode “Too Much Birthday” for Emmy consideration, which is a stellar showcase that focuses on Kendall and depicts the full range of the actor’s performance. The hour begins with an enthusiastic Ken rehearsing Billy Joel’s “Honesty,” which he plans to perform for his guests while being faux-crucified. He’s also quite emotionally moved that his siblings have all decided to attend the bash despite their ongoing corporate feud.

Kendall’s mood sours after a number of shattering revelations, though. His father’s birthday present is an offer to “f— off” and buy him out of the company, and siblings Roman (Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) only showed up to negotiate a business deal. It’s the scene of Kendall hunting for his children’s birthday gift to him that makes the whole episode, though, as Strong beautifully conveys just how much Kendall needs that one tiny gesture of genuine love, and yet he cannot reach it. If watching Kendall crumble isn’t harrowing enough, Roman taunts and pushes his big brother to the ground by the end of the party as a capper to the most devastating fortieth celebration in recent memory.

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?