Emmy nominee profile: Jodie Comer seeks bookend acting prize for ‘Killing Eve’

In 2019 “Killing Eve” lead Jodie Comer triumphed as Best Drama Actress on her very first Emmy nomination, notably defeating her co-star Sandra Oh, who was then on her eighth career acting bid. The 26-year-old thus became the all-time youngest Best Drama Actress winner and held that record until the very next year, when she was beaten on her second outing by Zendaya (age 24, “Euphoria”). Now that she has been recognized for her work on the final season of “Killing Eve,” Comer stands behind only Peggy Lipton (“The Mod Squad”) among the youngest women to amass three Best Drama Actress nominations.

Comer has submitted the season four “Killing Eve” episode “Don’t Get Eaten” for Emmy consideration. In the installment, which aired on BBC America in March, she plays both regular character Villanelle and a Christ-like apparition with whom Villanelle interacts. In hopes of developing a sense of morality, the psychopathic former killer for hire participates in a church camping trip, but she ends up surrendering to her violent urges after inadvertently turning the congregation against her.

Comer made her acting debut in a 2008 episode of the ITV soap opera “The Royal Today.” The Liverpudlian has since appeared on nearly two dozen more British programs, including “Holby City,” “Casualty,” “My Mad Fat Diary,” and “Doctor Foster.” In 2017 she began building a feature film resume with “England is Mine” and then attained her first producing credit with the 2021 telefilm “Help,” in which she also starred.

At 29, Comer would be the youngest woman to win this award twice. That current record holder is Claire Danes, who received her second consecutive statuette for “Homeland” in 2013 when she was 34. The five others who have become dual Best Drama Actress winners since the turn of the century are Sela Ward (“Sisters,” 1994 and “Once and Again,” 2000), Edie Falco (“The Sopranos,” 1999, 2001, and 2003), Allison Janney (“The West Wing,” 2002 and 2004), Glenn Close (“Damages,” 2008-2009), and Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife,” 2011 and 2014).

This year, Comer is involved in her second face-off with Zendaya (“Euphoria”) as well as her third with both Oh and Laura Linney (“Ozark”). Linney has already bagged three Best Movie/Limited Actress Emmys for “Wild Iris” (2002), “John Adams” (2008), and “The Big C: Hereafter” (2013) as well as a Best Comedy Guest Actress one for “Frasier” (2004). She and Zendaya are also currently nominated for producing their respective shows, while Zendaya has also picked up two Best Original Music and Lyrics bids. The remaining lead slots are filled by category newcomers Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”) and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”). Witherspoon has one outside win to her name for Best Limited Series (“Big Little Lies,” 2017).

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

