Emmy nominee profile: John Turturro (‘Severance’) seeks his second career win

The first season of “Severance,” which originally streamed from February to April on Apple TV+, proved quite popular with Emmy voters this year. The show reaped 14 nominations in the primetime drama categories and blazed a trail as the first Apple program to compete for the top honor of Best Drama Series. Of the three male actors recognized for their work on “Severance,” only former Best Comedy Guest Actor champ John Turturro (“Monk,” 2004) has won an Emmy before. Four decades into his career, he now holds the distinction of having earned TV academy notices for guest, lead, and supporting performances.

Turturro has submitted the seventh episode of “Severance,” entitled “Defiant Jazz,” for Best Drama Supporting Actor consideration. In the installment, his character, Irving Bailiff, and his Lumon Industries coworkers are met with stricter security measures after they begin learning too many of the nondescript company’s dark secrets. When Irving discovers that his fellow employee and love interest, Burt Goodman (Christopher Walken), is retiring, he irately calls out the shadiness of the company’s severance program, which is meant to totally bifurcate a person’s work and life memories.

SEE John Turturro (‘Severance’) on asking Christopher Walken to play his potential love interest

After winning his 2004 guest prize, Turturro reprised the role of Ambrose, the older brother of Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub), on two more episodes of “Monk” in 2005 and 2008. He earned his second Emmy nomination for his lead performance on the HBO’s “The Night Of” (2017) but was bested in that Best Movie/Limited Actor race by his costar, Riz Ahmed. Since making a guest appearance on “Miami Vice” in 1985, Turturro has hosted “Saturday Night Live,” starred in the telefilms “Sugartime” and “Monday Night Mayhem,” and played primary roles on other limited series such as “The Bronx is Burning” and “The Name of the Rose.”

At 65, Turturro ranks among the 20 oldest men to ever contend for this supporting prize. 79-year-old Walken is also included in that group as the third oldest nominee in the category’s history. If Turturro prevails, he will be the seventh oldest Best Drama Supporting Actor winner, after Ray Walston (80 and 81, “Picket Fences,” 1995 and 1996), William Shatner (74, “Boston Legal,” 2005), Will Geer (73, “The Waltons,” 1975), Fyvush Finkel (71, “Picket Fences,” 1994), John Lithgow (71, “The Crown,” 2017), and Alan Alda (70, “The West Wing,” 2006).

Other than Walken, Tuturro’s supporting competitors are “Squid Game” pair Oh Young-soo and Park Hae-soo, “Succession” costars Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen, and 2020 winner Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”). The “Succession” trio were all first nominated against Crudup two years ago, while Walken has one outside bid to his name for starring in the 1991 TV movie “Sarah, Plain and Tall.”

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?