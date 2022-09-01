Emmy nominee profile: Juno Temple (‘Ted Lasso’) looks to score first win on her second shot

One year after losing the Best Comedy Supporting Actress Emmy to her “Ted Lasso” castmate Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple has now earned an immediate second shot at the gold. If she triumphs this time, “Ted Lasso” will become the fifth series to produce multiple winners in the category after “Caesar’s Hour” (Nanette Fabray and Pat Carroll), “Bewitched” (Alice Pearce and Marion Lorne), “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman and Betty White) and “Cheers” (Rhea Perlman and Bebe Neuwirth).

Temple has played model-turned-PR consultant Keeley Jones since “Ted Lasso” first premiered in August 2020. Her episode submission, “Midnight Train to Royston,” serves as the penultimate chapter of the Apple TV+ show’s sophomore season. In the installment, Keeley prepares for a Vanity Fair photoshoot by shopping for new outfits with Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed). Partway through the errand, she graciously rebuffs an impulsive kiss from Nate, who harbors feelings for her despite the fact that she is dating his coworker, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein). Later, during the shoot, Keeley not only tells Roy about the kiss, but also confesses that her ex-boyfriend, Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), recently told her he still loves her.

Temple’s acting career began at age 11 with a role in the 2000 feature film “Pandaemonium,” which was directed by her father, Julien Temple. She then went on to extend her resume with parts in such movies as “Notes on a Scandal,” “Atonement” and “The Dark Knight Rises” before making her TV debut in a 2014 episode of “Drunk History.” Over the last several years, she has played regular characters on “Vinyl,” “Dirty John,” “Little Birds” and “The Offer” and is now set to star in the fifth season of “Fargo.”

If she prevails this year, Temple will be the seventh woman to first take home this particular award on her second try. Audrey Meadows (“The Jackie Gleason Show”) set that precedent in 1955 and has since been followed by Perlman (“Cheers,” 1984), Jaime Pressly (“My Name Is Earl,” 2007), Kristin Chenoweth (“Pushing Daisies,” 2009), Julie Bowen (“Modern Family,” 2011) and Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie,” 2013). Temple could also continue the recent trend of Best Comedy Supporting Actress winners being born outside of the United States, following Canadian Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek,” 2020) and fellow Brit Waddingham.

Temple is one of three “Ted Lasso” actresses presently contending for this supporting award, with the other two being Sarah Niles and Waddingham. Her remaining competitors include first-timers Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (both of “Abbott Elementary”), returning nominee Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) and previous champs Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live,” 2016-2017) and Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” 2018-2019). Borstein also has a 2018 Best Character Voice-Over Performance win to her name for her work on “Family Guy.”

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

