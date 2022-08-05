Emmy nominee profile: Kaitlin Olson (‘Hacks’) steals scenes by playing it seriously funny

Kaitlin Olson won over legions of fans with the zany comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” but her go-for-broke performance never caught on with Emmy voters. Luckily, the TV academy made it up to the actress with a Best Short Form Actress nomination for “Flipped” in 2020, but Olson has finally earned a nomination for a full-length series this year, for Best Comedy Guest Actress for her role as DJ in HBO Max’s “Hacks.” Can this longtime comedy favorite finally score a win?

Emmy voters clearly love this series as “Hacks” managed to grab a whopping four nominations in this category. In addition to Olson, Jane Adams, Laurie Metcalf and Harriet Sansom Harris are also nominated. Adams and Olson are reprising characters they played in Season 1, while Metcalf and Harris are new additions to the ensemble. Five-time Emmy winner Jane Lynch (“Only Murders in the Building”) and three-time nominee Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”) round out the category.

It may be tempting to think that vote-splitting among the four “Hacks” nominees will prevent Olson or her co-stars from snatching an Emmy, but history shows that is not always the case. “Roots” earned three nominations in this category in 1977, but Olivia Cole won the trophy over castmates Sandy Duncan and Cicely Tyson. Gwyneth Paltrow prevailed here for “Glee” in 2011 over fellow series stars Kristin Chenoweth and Dot-Marie Jones. Uzo Aduba won for “Orange Is the New Black” in 2014 instead of her co-stars Laverne Cox and Natasha Lyonne. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler pulled off a joint win for “Saturday Night Live” in 2016, beating other “SNL” hosts Melissa McCarthy and Amy Schumer. So there is plenty of hope for the talented women of “Hacks.”

Olson has submitted the Season 2 premiere “There Will be Blood.” In the episode, DJ reveals to her mom Deborah (Jean Smart) that she and her new husband Aidan (Paul Felder) are struggling to conceive a child with IVF treatments. Deborah takes the news of a potential grandchild unkindly. When she later heads to her daughter’s messy apartment to apologize, DJ implores Deb to attend Aidan’s MMA fight that night. “His job is combat. I mean, I’m basically a military wife,” she hysterically embellishes as she talks up the trauma that wives of UFC fighters endure. DJ is a nervous wreck before the fight, but she quickly turns gleeful as her underdog hubby prevails following a pep talk from Deborah.

Olson is skilled at generating laughs by playing heightened scenarios with dead seriousness, and this episode puts that ability to great use. There’s a riotous moment during which she relives a painful memory of being stood up by Carrot Top (“If he didn’t want a date, then he should have had an adult conversation!”), and a great bit during which she commands Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to tickle her arm to help cool her nerves before Aidan’s fight (“Just like a baby tickle, it helps calm me down”). Olson contrasts these funny bits with moments of genuine warmth: Her begrudging need for her mother’s approval makes her the only person in the ensemble who can bring out Deborah’s softer side… or at least as soft as Deborah Vance could possibly get. Jean Smart is the clear anchor of “Hacks,” but Kaitlin Olson is this episode’s secret scene-stealer.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

