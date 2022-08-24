Emmy nominee profile: Kaley Cuoco (‘The Flight Attendant’) looks to land her first career victory

Thirty years into her career, Kaley Cuoco is getting the Emmy love she has long deserved. After turning in great performance after great performance as Penny on the hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” with zero nominations to show for it, she finally landed her first two bids last year, as the star and an executive producer of “The Flight Attendant’s” debut season. This year, she nabbed another nom for the HBO Max show, for Best Comedy Actress, thanks to her performance in its second season, and now hopes to score her maiden victory.

When the second season opens, Cassie (Cuoco), who has moved from New York to Los Angeles, is living her best sober life after putting her hard-partying days behind her one year prior. She spends her days attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, dating a man named Marco (Santiago Cabrera) and continuing to work as a flight attendant while also moonlighting on the side as a civilian asset for the CIA. However, it doesn’t take long for it to become clear that she’s built her recovery and thus her seemingly perfect new life on a house of cards — one that comes crashing down sooner rather than later.

That happens in the fifth episode of the season, “Drowning Women,” which is Cuoco’s episode submission. In this installment, Cassie relapses for what appears to be the first time. However, the Mind Palace — an imaginary space to which she returns frequently throughout the series to process the events happening around her — reveals that she had twice relapsed six months ago before her move to L.A. After trashing her home, a distraught Cassie winds up at the beach and calls her AA sponsor Brenda (Shohreh Aghdashloo), who offers some hard truths and words of wisdom.

If there ever was a perfect Emmy submission, it would be Cuoco’s, as it allows her to display her most impressive skill: her ability to balance drama with comedy. She gets to run the gamut of emotions as Cassie hits rock bottom and is sorrowful, humiliated, angry, devastated — you name it — at different stages in this episode — sometimes all at once. Such a moment of convergence occurs during her heart-to-heart with Brenda at the beach, when Cassie, with tears running down her face as she laments having to start her recovery from scratch, is forced to confront the harsh truth that she never “left square one” to begin with, as her sponsor puts it. While her downfall is as frustrating to witness as it is for Cassie to experience herself, it’s watchable thanks to the bone-deep credibility of Cuoco’s performance.

Even though her work in this episode would certainly make her a worthy winner, Cuoco would have to overcome stiff competition. She faces returning champs Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”), who beat her last year; returning nominee Issa Rae (“Insecure”), who is an eight-time nominee in search of her first victory; and first-time contenders Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) and Elle Fanning (“The Great”). Of this bunch, Brunson and Rae have additional nominations this year — Brunson, for penning the pilot and as an EP of “Abbott;” Rae, as an EP of “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

The biggest hurdle for Cuoco, who is up against three people from series nominees that also produced multiple acting bids — Brosnahan, Brunson and Smart — is that “The Flight Attendant” took quite a dip in nominations this year. It went from nine for Season 1 to a mere three for Season 2, losing, most notably, its noms for series and supporting actress (Rosie Perez). That said, the fact that Cuoco was able to make the cut despite this drop-off in citations, in a category that had no shortage of viable contenders, speaks to how much individual support there is for her performance — one that ascends to new heights in Season 2 and could be too strong to ignore if voters conscientiously watch Cuoco’s submission (or any other episode of the show’s sophomore installment).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

