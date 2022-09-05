Emmy nominee profile: Critics’ Choice Award winner Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’) looking to collect another trophy

“Succession” star Kieran Culkin became the HBO series’ first player on the awards radar when he earned the show’s sole nomination at the Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actor in Season 1 – unusual given how receptive the Globes are to freshman series and that his category combines drama, comedy, limited series and TV movies. Along with nabbing his first Critics’ Choice Award win and SAG Awards nomination this year as Roman Roy, he has also earned his second Emmy nomination in Best Supporting Actor for Season 3.

The episode he submitted for is the same as Jeremy Strong for Best Actor titled “Too Much Birthday,” which is also up for directing, sound mixing, and production design. Roman uses his brother’s 40th birthday party as an opportunity to meet with GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) to acquire his streaming service for Waystar RoyCo. After finding out that Roman is only at his birthday party for business, Kendall forbids him from the VIP zone where Matsson is (Kendall is also trying to negotiate with him), but Roman forces his way through and thinks he had a successful meeting with him when he agrees to meet with Logan (Brian Cox), who wasn’t in attendance.

In the meantime, Roman arrived at the party with a ‘gift’ from their father, an envelope offering to buy Kendall out of the company, to which Roman is the beneficiary. He then spends the rest of the episode belittling his siblings, mocking Shiv (Sarah Snook) for not being able to negotiate with Matsson and rubbing her face in the fact that she is not the beneficiary. Roman then shoves Kendall to the ground before he leaves.

Similar to his co-star Matthew Macfadyen, the episode does not center around Culkin’s character as much as it does around Strong. Though Roman can be extremely unlikable in this episode, he does have some funny moments with Matsson filled with sarcasm galore as he tries to negotiate with him, including having him urinate on Roman’s phone while opening the Waystar streaming app. Any voters who have seen the entire season of “Succession” and are rewatching this also know more of the context. Roman does not know that Matsson is playing him like a fiddle to acquire Waystar (as later episodes reveal) and perhaps could sympathize with him.

Speaking of Macfadyen’s episode, Culkin is featured way more in his co-star’s submission, going through more of a character journey, and voters get to see a softer, more vulnerable side to Roman as he comforts an emotional Kendall. In the final scene, he is almost on the verge of tears as he pleads with Logan and Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) after he and his siblings are deprived of their power in the company. Voters who are watching the submissions may see his range, and it could help Culkin as it did back in 2005 for winner Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”), when she was also helped by her co-star Marcia Cross’s episode. Along with Macfadyen, he is shortlisted in this category with Nicholas Braun (“Succession”), Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), John Turturro and Christopher Walken (“Severance”), and Park Hae-soo and Oh Young-soo (“Squid Game”).

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

