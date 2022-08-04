Emmy nominee profile: Martha Kelly (‘Euphoria’) seeks win for rare dramatic role

Nearly two decades into her stand-up comedy career, Martha Kelly ventured into acting by taking on the role of Martha Brooks on the FX comedy series “Baskets.” In the half dozen years since her debut, she has carved out a niche playing perpetually soft-spoken, outwardly joyless characters on such sitcoms as “Will & Grace,” “Grace and Frankie,” and “Hacks.” She has also applied her notoriously deadpan performing style to a few dramatic parts, including the one for which she just received her first Emmy nomination: Laurie on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

Kelly made her “Euphoria” debut in the second season premiere episode, in which her punctilious drug dealer character crosses paths with recovering addict Rue Bennett (Zendaya). Her episode submission, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird,” involves a relapsed Rue visiting Laurie to explain why she cannot immediately pay back the $10,000 she owes her. As Laurie coolly alludes to the notion of Rue selling her body to expunge the debt, Kelly’s typically laugh-inducing monotone voice and expressionless face instead imbue the scene with an unsettling sense of quiet menace.

Kelly’s other TV credits include the fantasy drama “American Gods,” the network sitcom “American Auto,” and the limited series “Gaslit.” If she wins this Emmy, she will be the seventh general first-time nominee to prevail in the female drama guest category since the turn of the century. Her six potential predecessors are Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under,” 2002), Sharon Stone (“The Practice,” 2004), Leslie Caron (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” 2007), Loretta Devine (“Grey’s Anatomy,” 2011), Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife,” 2013), and Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” 2017).

Guest Colman Domingo, supporting player Sydney Sweeney, and lead (and 2020 victor) Zendaya are also Emmy-nominated for their work on “Euphoria” this year. The show is presently up for a total of 16 awards, including Best Drama Series. Sweeney is also a Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress contender this year for “The White Lotus.”

The women challenging Kelly are “Succession” actresses Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, and Harriet Walter, as well as Marcia Gay Harden (“The Morning Show”) and Lee Yoo-mi (“Squid Game”). Walter (a concurrent comedy guest nominee for “Ted Lasso”) was first nominated for her “Succession” role in 2020. Harden last competed here in 2007 as a “Law & Order: SVU” guest and has an outside bid to her name for the telefilm “The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler” (2009). Davis was previously nominated in other categories for “In Treatment” (2009) and “The Special Relationship” (2010).

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?