Emmy nominee profile: Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’) searches for his first career acting win

Martin Short is represented by two of the whopping 17 Emmy nominations for Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” He is one of the nominated producers in the Best Comedy Series race, but his Best Comedy Actor bid is even more enticing. That’s because despite an impressive career in television, Short has never won an Emmy for acting. Perhaps his performance as flamboyant theater director and newly minted true-crime podcaster, Oliver Putnam, will finally earn this funnyman a statue to honor his work as a performer.

With the addition of two bids this year, Short has amassed an impressive 14 Emmy nominations, winning twice. He first entered the Emmy race in 1983 where he earned five writing nominations for “SCTV Network 90,” winning one of them. He won again in the Best Variety Special category for hosting “A Tribute to Mel Brooks” in 2014. He would pick up a pair of nominations for producing and writing the variety special “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” Martin has nabbed nominations for his acting roles in “Merlin,” “Primetime Glick,” “Damages” and “The Morning Show.”

Short’s two nominations for “Only Murders in the Building” mark the first time the entertainer has been nominated as producer of a comedy series, as well as his first nomination in a lead acting category.

In order to claim his first Emmy victory as an actor, Short will have to overcome a potential split-vote with his co-star and real-life pal Steve Martin. Martin has one prior Emmy under his belt for writing. They are joined in the Best Comedy Actor race by first-time nominee Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) and past winners Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). Glover, Hader and Sudeikis all return to the race playing roles for which they have previously won Emmys.

Short has submitted the episode “How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?” for Emmy consideration. The installment begins with a flashback, where a pony-tailed Oliver convinces a group of friends to back his misguided Broadway production of “Splash! The Musical,” complete with an on-stage pool. In the present day, he faces the threat of eviction while the podcast trio struggles to find a new lead in the murder investigation.

Oliver puts his directorial background to expert use during a fantasy segment where he “auditions” the various murder suspects, landing on Howard the cat-dad. With a new potential murderer in his sights, Oliver begs Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) to sponsor the true crime podcast, but the deli owner rebuffs the idea due to memories of backing Oliver’s past Broadway flops. But after a revealing conversation with Charles, Oliver confidently returns to Teddy’s doorstep and secures the funding. When Oliver’s dog is later poisoned after an awkward elevator encounter with singer Sting, a new prime suspect takes center stage.

Short proves why he is an expert storyteller and comedian in this episode. He can turn a basic line of dialogue into a gut-busting moment of heightened comedy (like when he shrieks “back of the stage!” in Jayne Houdyshell’s face during the audition sequence). And in his heart to heart moment with Martin’s Charles, Short deftly moves the scene from audaciousness (slowly making “splat” sounds as he describes chorus boys in “Splash!” diving into an empty pool) to quiet regret (Oliver invested and lost his son’s college fund in the Broadway disaster).

The actor takes the time to showcase the emotional baggage lurking behind Oliver’s larger-than-life persona, which could very well be the key to awards success. Also in his favor is the fact that “Only Murders” was airing its second season during final-round Emmy voting.

