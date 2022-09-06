Emmy nominee profile: Matthew Macfadyen (‘Succession’) has transformative character arc in season 3

Matthew Macfadyen has landed his second Emmy nomination for playing Tom Wambsgans on “Succession.” The HBO show made Emmy history this year, breaking the record for the most actors nominated by a series in a single year with 14. The standard was previously held by “The West Wing” in 2002 with 12 and the miniseries “Roots” in 1977 with 13. Macfadyen once again contends with co-stars Nicholas Braun and Kieran Culkin, all of whom lost to Billy Crudup (who is nominated again this year) for “The Morning Show” in 2020.

His submission episode is the season finale “All The Bells Say,” a popular choice as it is also the entry for Brian Cox for Best Drama Actor and Alexander Skarsgård for Best Drama Guest Actor. The episode is also nominated for writing, directing, and editing. Macfadyen’s character in this episode starts out with his wife, Shiv (Sarah Snook) revealing the children’s plan of revolt against their father Logan (Cox), for the company of Waystar. Tom, after an awkward and disturbed conversation in the last episode where he questions her love for him and the concept of wanting to conceive a child, realizes that Shiv just assumes that he will be on her side and stick by her regardless.

Matthew Macfadyen ('Succession') on Tom's 'incremental buildup of hurt' that led to shocking finale

Later, he approaches Greg (Braun), his protégé and fellow family outcast, revealing the changes at Waystar without mentioning specifics, and indistinctly makes him an offer to join his position by chastising and mocking him – and Greg accepts after some reluctance and an attempt to pry – typical of their relationship. In the final scene of the episode when the siblings find out that Logan knew of their plan and has rendered them powerless within the company, Tom is revealed to have been the one to have informed Logan, to Shiv’s shock. The last shot is Shiv’s look of betrayal as Tom is comforting her.

While this episode does not center around Tom (Macfadyen is not on screen as much in the season finale as Culkin, Snook, and Jeremy Strong as the three siblings) he does share a lot of strong moments, with his standout being “the bottom of the top” scene with Greg, as he balances between the stakes and humor of what is an intense conversation. Macfadyen additionally has the advantage of having that final moment of the season finale, which many pundits know can be crucial; the lasting image of Tom putting his hands on Shiv’s shoulders and kissing the top of her head after betraying her is what viewers will remember before the next season.

Aside from his entry, Macfadyen also has shining moments in the episodes submitted by Braun and Culkin, which include celebrating by destroying Greg’s office after learning he is not going to prison, assisting Logan to the bathroom when he has a urinary tract infection, and unwittingly telling Shiv that he has been tracking her fertility in the most creepy, pathetic way. Macfadyen definitely has the most transformative character arc which could work in his favor against his co-nominees from “Succession.” The other men in the lineup include John Turturro and Christopher Walken from “Severance,” and Park Hae-soo and Oh Young-soo for “Squid Game” and, as previously mentioned, Braun, Culkin and Crudup.

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

