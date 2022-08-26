Emmy nominee profile: 20-year TV veteran Melanie Lynskey lands first bid for ‘Yellowjackets’

This year Showtime amassed a total of 17 Primetime Emmy nominations, the biggest chunk of which are for the new drama series “Yellowjackets.” The show could potentially score wins in six categories, including Best Drama Series and Best Drama Actress. That lead performing prize would go to Melanie Lynskey, who has now finally been recognized by the TV academy after two steady decades of small-screen work.

Lynskey stars on “Yellowjackets” as Shauna, one of several middle-aged women who, as teenagers, were forced to live in the Canadian wilderness for more than a year after surviving a plane crash. Her submitted episode, “Doomcoming,” involves the modern-day Shauna learning that the person who has been blackmailing her and her friends is not her paramour (who she killed out of misplaced suspicion) but rather her husband. Once the spouses are aware of their mutual deceit, they resolve to keep each other’s secrets.

Lynskey made her acting debut at age 17 in the 1994 feature film “Heavenly Creatures.” Her first television performance in the 2002 limited series “Rose Red” has led to roles on more than two dozen other programs, including Hulu’s “Candy” earlier this year. In addition to portraying Rose across all 12 seasons of “Two and a Half Men,” she has made guest appearances on such shows as “The Shield,” “House,” and “Young Sheldon” and played regular characters on “Togetherness,” “Castle Rock,” and “Mrs. America.”

Since she is from New Zealand, Lynskey would follow Brits Claire Foy (“The Crown,” 2018), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve,” 2019), and Olivia Colman (“The Crown,” 2021) as the fourth Best Drama Actress winner in five years to have been born outside of the United States. She and current featured nominee Christina Ricci could also make “Yellowjackets” the fifth drama series to win both the lead and supporting female awards simultaneously, after “The Waltons” (Michael Learned and Ellen Corby, 1973 and 1976), “The West Wing” (Allison Janney and Stockard Channing, 2002), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd, 2017), and “The Crown” (Colman and Gillian Anderson, 2021).

Lynskey is the only Emmy newcomer in this year’s Best Drama Actress lineup. Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) is new to this category but has previously been recognized outside of it, including in 2017 when she shared in a Best Limited Series win for “Big Little Lies.” Comer and Zendaya are seeking repeat Best Drama Actress wins for “Killing Eve” and “Euphoria,” respectively, while Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) are each looking to finally triumph on their fourth drama lead bids. Linney is already a four-time Emmy winner, having pulled off Best Movie/Limited Actress victories for “Wild Iris” (2002), “John Adams” (2008), and “The Big C: Hereafter” (2013) as well as a Best Comedy Guest Actress trophy for “Frasier” (2004). Linney and Zendaya are also nominated as producers of their shows, while Zendaya is additionally behind the two “Euphoria” songs currently up for Best Original Music and Lyrics.

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

