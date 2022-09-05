Emmy nominee profile: Nicholas Braun’s socially awkward Cousin Greg brings comic relief to ‘Succession’

Nicholas Braun’s first Emmy nomination for “Succession” in 2020 was a surprise to many. At that point, the show had yet to receive any acting bids and the Best Supporting Actor category seemed more likely to be filled by Braun’s co-stars Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen (both of whom were nominated as well). But his character Greg Hirsch (Cousin Greg) has become a fan favorite on the HBO series, and he is once again nominated alongside his co-stars. In fact, the third season of “Succession” set the record for most acting nominations with 14 total.

Braun’s entry for consideration is the season’s fifth episode titled “Retired Janitors of Idaho.” It’s an acting showcase as guest stars James Cromwell, Arian Moayed and Hope Davis are all nominated for their performances in this installment as well. In the episode prior to this, Greg signed a joint defense agreement with the company Waystar and Logan (Brian Cox), abandoning Kendall (Jeremy Strong). In “Retired Janitors,” Kendall warns Greg that he might have to “burn” him to the Department of Justice unless he breaks out of his deal with Logan.

Frightened, Greg tries to negotiate with his grandfather and Logan’s estranged brother, Ewan (Cromwell) along with Ewan’s personal lawyer Roger Pugh to maintain neutrality. Ewan instead tells him he will be donating his estate, which includes Greg’s inheritance, over to Greenpeace. The next scene shows Greg telling Tom that since he cannot sue his grandfather, he plans to sue Greenpeace to recover his inheritance.

Greg is typically the comic relief in this show and that is due to Braun’s brilliant portrayal of the character who radiates social awkwardness and inexperience with the corporate business world. Though he does have a good heart, he can be a great manipulator, and Greg’s words do not necessarily come out in the right way. He is certainly not the best under pressure and his inability to pick a side in the Logan vs. Kendall battle is what ulitimately leads Ewan to eliminate his inheritance worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

It is a wonder to watch Greg succumb to his greed because the way he handles it is hysterically priceless. The scene of him planning to sue Greenpeace is the perfect cherry on top of his bad day. Braun continues to shine in both Macfadyen’s and Culkin’s episodes with Greg’s bumbling personality, from reluctantly joining Tom after he reveals there will be upcoming turmoil within control of Waystar to asking out (oddly successfully) Kendall’s PR representative Comfrey (Dasha Nekrasova) – which may cause secondhand embarrassment for his fans – and then going after an Italian countess in the season finale after finding out she is “8th in line for the throne of Luxembourg.” Braun and his “Succession” co-stars are sharing the category with two actors from “Squid Game”: Oh Young-soo and Park Hae-soo, two from “Severance”: John Turturro and Christopher Walken, and 2020 winner for “The Morning Show” Billy Crudup.

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

