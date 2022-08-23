Emmy nominee profile: Nicholas Hoult (‘The Great’) hoping to triumph on first-ever nomination

“The Great” was one of the biggest question marks going into Emmy season, with many uncertain how the series would perform and the number of nominations it would get, if any. That was particularly the case with one of the leads, Nicholas Hoult, who plays Peter III of Russia/Yemelyan Pugachev in the second season. He received a Golden Globe and Critics Choice nomination this year but missed out at the SAG Awards despite getting in last year for the first season. But Hoult did manage to make it into the Emmy lineup for Best Comedy Actor, earning his first-ever nomination. The actor is one of four bids for the Hulu comedy, the others being lead actress (Elle Fanning), production design and period costumes.

His episode submission is the season finale, “Wedding,” in which Catherine the Great (Fanning) finds out from Marial (Phoebe Fox) that Peter had sex with her mother, Joanna (Gillian Anderson), and accidentally killed her when she fell out of a window. They both try to figure out what the next step would be, as they only have two choices: work it out or kill the other and ascend to the throne. Their situation is made all the more complicated by the honor and handling of Russia and their infant son, who Peter tries to flee with, while also being persuaded by his supporters to kill his wife.

At the wedding of Marial and her nephew, Peter and Catherine confront each other as they toast the newlywed couple. Later that night, Catherine stabs who she thinks is Peter with a knife in the back multiple times, and cries over his body, before the real Peter comes out and she realizes she stabbed his body double (also played by Hoult). The episode ends with Catherine hugging her husband and then the couple looking at the other with uncertainty.

Hoult has a number of funny moments in this episode as his character tries to figure out what to do next after making a colossal mistake, a common trait for Peter. “The Great” is at its best and funniest when there is massive tension between characters, none more so highlighted than the wedding dinner scene where Peter hilariously tries to justify his actions to Catherine in an unmindful, hysterical speech. There is also the emotional scene where he hallucinates Catherine with the knowledge that she is going to kill him for what he did. And the ending packs a wallop where, despite the damage being done, he still hugs Catherine back and has a conflicted expression over witnessing and confirming her intentions for him.

One thing that Hoult has over his fellow nominees is that he is the only one with an hour-long submission, which could work in his favor if voters are watching the episode, as it means more screen time for him. The other nominees in the category are Donald Glover for “Atlanta” (who won this category in 2017), Bill Hader for “Barry” (who won in 2018 and 2019), Jason Sudeikis for “Ted Lasso” (who won last year and claimed the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG Awards this year for the second season), and Steve Martin and Martin Short for “Only Murders in the Building,” which aired during voting.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

