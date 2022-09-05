Emmy nominee profile: Oh Young-soo (‘Squid Game’) shows what it means to be someone’s ‘gganbu’

Oh Young-soo is probably one of the most unexpected breakout stars of the past year in television. The 77-year-old actor is now seeking an Emmy win for Best Drama Supporting Actor for playing Player 001 in Netflix’s dramatic thriller, “Squid Game.”

His submission is the sixth episode, “Gganbu.” Player 001 stands in line to have his presence recorded and is still embarrassed that he urinated in his sleep the previous night. Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) gives him his jacket to hide the stain and the two both chuckle at the situation. As the players prepare for the fourth game, they are told to break into teams of two. As others try to pair with people of great strength, Gi-hun eventually offers to be Player 001’s partner.

The set of the game they’re playing looks like an alley in a residential neighborhood and both Player 001 and Gi-hun say it resembles the ones they grew up in. They’re both given a sack by the guards that contain 10 marbles. Player 001 says he remembers playing with those and that he’s very good. He tells Gi-hun that they are now “gganbu” or trusted friends that share everything. This joy is short-lived as they find out the game requires one teammate to collect all of the other’s marbles with the loser being eliminated.

When the timer starts, Player 001 starts showing signs of dementia by wandering off, talking about the set as if it were his childhood village and oblivious to Gi-hun saying they have to play the game, saying the game is for little kids. Gi-hun eventually gets him to play an even/odd guessing game. At first Player 001 keeps winning and seems oblivious to what losing would mean for Gi-hun. When Gi-hun is down to one marble he starts to lie to Player 001 so that he can win and take his marbles.

Taking advantage of Player 001 this way gets to Gi-hun emotionally as his mind shows he’s not entirely present. He says that his son’s birthday is coming up and he needs to buy a toy robot for him since he forgot to get a present last year, eerily mirroring Gi-hun’s situation with his daughter. Gi-hun thinks he’s finally won but Player 001 pulls out one last marble that he forgot he had but then wanders away.

He walks into one of the houses on the game set saying he used to live there with his wife and that he would watch his son play there with his friends. Gi-hun yells at Player 001 that he needs to get himself together. Player 001 then says they’ll play one more round and they’ll both bet all their marbles. When Gi-hun says that makes no sense, Player 001 asks if tricking his friend makes sense to him, revealing that he’s been lucid the entire game. He gives Gi-hun the last marble and says once again that they are “gganbu” and they share everything with each other. As Gi-hun starts to sob, Player 001 consoles him, tells him everything will be okay and thanks him for making the game a good experience. As Gi-hun walks away, Player 001 shouts that he finally remembers his name, Oh Il-nam. Gi-hun continues walking away and a gunshot is heard off screen.

This is Oh Young-soo’s first career Emmy nomination and he faces big competition including one of his co-stars, Park Hae-soo. He’s also going up against a previous winner in this category in Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”); three actors from “Succession”: Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen; and two guys from “Severance”: John Turturro and Christopher Walken.

Oh’s submission is the kind of episode that is usually written specifically for a performer to win an Emmy. Player 001 was easily the most endearing character for viewers and this entry just breaks your heart. It’s emotional enough when you think he has dementia but then seeing him sacrifice his last marble so his friend can continue, even after taking advantage of his apparent impaired mind, takes it to an entirely different level. It all hinges on Oh’s performance and he delivers.

Oh also has a bit of a leg up here as he won the Golden Globe for Best TV Supporting Actor back in January. If he were to win, he’d be the first person to win an Emmy in this category after winning the Globe since William Shatner did it for “Boston Legal” back in 2005.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

