Emmy nominee profile: Park Hae-soo would make history with supporting win for ‘Squid Game’

Of the half dozen TV programs that each received at least five acting Emmy notices in 2022, “Squid Game” is the only one with no past contenders in its nominated cast. The quintet of Korean performers recognized for their work in the Netflix series’ first season range in age from 28 to 77 and have screen acting resumes that date as far back as 1994. One of the show’s three supporting nominees, Park Hae-soo, has earned this mention 15 years into his career, which has consisted of equal parts stage, film, and TV work.

Park has decided to have Emmy voters consider his performance in the inaugural season finale of “Squid Game,” entitled “One Lucky Day.” At the beginning of the installment, his character, Cho Sang-woo, stands as one of two finalists in the central contest, along with Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). Having survived five deadly games in pursuit of a massive cash prize, the two men face off in a no holds barred final round wherein Seong ends up gaining the upper hand. Though Seong tries to peacefully end the contest (and thereby forfeit either man’s chance at the money), Cho ultimately chooses to sacrifice himself in order to secure his opponent’s victory.

Park’s other TV credits include such Korean productions as “God of War,” “Six Flying Dragons,” “Prison Playbook,” “Chimera” and “Money Heist: Korea.” If he succeeds on this Emmy bid, he will be the first actor to be honored by the TV academy for a fully non-English language performance. This feat could also be accomplished by any of his four nominated costars (lead actor Lee, supporting players Oh Young-soo and Jung Ho-yeon, or guest star Lee You-mi).

Park’s potential victory would mark the fourth instance in seven years of a Best Drama Supporting Actor winner being lauded for a season finale performance. His predecessors in this regard would be Ben Mendelsohn (“Bloodline,” 2016) and Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones,” 2018 and 2019). He would also follow Mendelsohn and “The Crown” actors John Lithgow (2017) and Tobias Menzies (2021) as the fourth man to win this award for a Netflix series.

Aside from Oh, Park’s challengers in this race include two more category newcomers: “Severance” costars John Turturro and Christopher Walken. Walken has one outside bid to his name for his lead performance in the 1991 telefilm “Sarah, Plain and Tall,” while Turturro took home the 2004 Best Comedy Guest Actor award for “Monk” and was nominated in 2017 for starring on the limited series “The Night Of.” The remaining four supporting contenders – Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) and “Succession” trio Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen – were all first recognized for these same roles in 2020, when Crudup emerged victorious.

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

