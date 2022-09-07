Emmy nominee profile: Patricia Arquette (‘Severance’) looks to conquer her 3rd acting category

In 2021 Gillian Anderson won a Best Drama Supporting Actress Emmy for “The Crown” 24 years after taking home the corresponding lead prize for “The X-Files.” This made her the fifth woman to earn TV academy honors for both lead and supporting dramatic work, after Patricia Wettig (“Thirtysomething”), Tyne Daly (“Cagney & Lacey”; “Christy” and “Judging Amy”), Allison Janney (“The West Wing”) and Julianna Margulies (“ER”; “The Good Wife”). This year, past Best Drama Actress winner Patricia Arquette (“Medium,” 2005) has a shot at becoming the sixth member of this group if she triumphs on her supporting bid for Apple TV+’s “Severance.”

On “Severance,” Arquette plays Harmony Cobel, who works for the fictional Lumon Industries as its Macrodata Refinement Department supervisor. In “What’s for Dinner?,” the penultimate first season installment which serves as Arquette’s episode submission, Cobel is fired from her job after the Lumon board learns that she covered up a subordinate’s suicide attempt and has been getting too involved in the outside life of MRD chief Mark Scout (Adam Scott). Later, under the guise of his neighbor, Mrs. Selvig, Cobel advises Mark to leave Lumon after he expresses interest in doing so.

As one of the producers of “Severance,” Arquette also shares in its Best Drama Series nomination. Aside from these two new bids and her “Medium” win, her Emmy resume consists of three more notices across as many categories. In 2007 she was recognized for “Medium” once again but was bested in that lead race by Sally Field (“Brothers & Sisters”). She was then doubly nominated in 2019 for her respective lead and supporting performances on the limited series “Escape at Dannemora” and “The Act.” She ultimately won Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for the latter but lost on her Best Movie/Limited Actress bid to Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”).

Arquette made her TV acting debut in the 1987 ABC telefilm “Daddy.” Since then, she has played guest or recurring roles on “Thirtysomething,” “Tales from the Crypt,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Boardwalk Empire” and starred on “CSI: Cyber.” She is also a prolific film actress, having amassed over three dozen feature credits over the last 35 years and winning an Oscar for her supporting turn in 2014’s “Boyhood.”

Most of Arquette’s supporting challengers are, like her, new to the category, with the only repeat contenders being Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and back-to-back champ Julia Garner (“Ozark,” 2019-2020). The five other featured first-timers are Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”) and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”). Arquette is one of four dual nominees in this lineup, as Garner, Seehorn and Sweeney have concurrently been recognized for their respective performances on “Inventing Anna” (Best Movie/Limited Actress), “Cooper’s Bar” (Best Short Form Actress) and “The White Lotus” (Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress).

This article is part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

