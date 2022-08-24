Emmy nominee profile: Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’) aims to make the grade on her first outing

In 1954, Eve Arden made history as the first woman to win a lead acting Emmy for a specific comedy series. She achieved the honor for playing the titular character on “Our Miss Brooks,” who made her living as a high school teacher. While more than a quarter of all Best Comedy Actress-winning characters have been housewives, teaching has proven to be the category’s second most favorable occupation. After Arden, Bea Arthur (“The Golden Girls”) and Melissa McCarthy (“Mike & Molly”) took the 1988 and 2011 prizes, respectively, for portraying educators. Now, “Abbott Elementary” star and first-time Emmy nominee Quinta Brunson has a shot at becoming the fourth member of this group.

Brunson, who also created “Abbott Elementary,” entered the pilot, which aired on ABC in December, as her episode submission. The installment introduces her character, Philadelphia public school teacher Janine Teagues, an optimistic, conscientious molder of second grade minds. A scant budget and her inept principal threaten to crush her spirit as she spends several days working to replace a soiled classroom rug, but she ends up winning the respect of her colleagues by refusing to give up.

Brunson got her start as an Instagram content creator before being hired by BuzzFeed to star on such web series as “Up for Adoption” and “Quinta vs. Everything.” She has since played guest or recurring roles on “New Girl,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “iZombie,” “Single Parents” and “Miracle Workers,” as well as having lent her voice to “Magical Girl Friendship Squad,” “Lazor Wulf,” “Crank Yankers,” and “Big Mouth.”

“Abbott Elementary” is nominated in five additional Emmy categories this year: comedy series, writing, casting, supporting actor (Tyler James Williams) and supporting actress (Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph). Since she wrote the nominated pilot and is also a producer, Brunson became the first Black woman receive three concurrent comedy nominations. She would be the second Black female winner in any of her three categories, after Isabel Sanford (actress, “The Jeffersons,” 1981), Winifred Hervey (series, “The Golden Girls,” 1987) and Lena Waithe (writing, “Master of None,” 2017).

Brunson’s acting competitors are fellow Emmy newcomer Elle Fanning (“The Great”), returning nominees Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”), 2018 champ Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and reigning champ Jean Smart (“Hacks”). Brosnahan and Smart won for their shows’ first seasons, and the latter has three more comedy Emmys under her belt for “Frasier” (guest, 2000 and 2001) and “Samantha Who?” (supporting, 2008). Like Brunson, Rae is also contending outside of this acting category, having been recognized for the third consecutive year as a producer of Best Variety Sketch Series nominee “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Emmy nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 acting contenders.

